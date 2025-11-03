All the big new video games out this week – PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch

Tavern Keeper (3 November)

Platform(s): PC

‘Build and manage your own tavern in this charming fantasy business video games sim. Dive into every detail or relax and decorate to your heart’s desire. Upgrade your tavern and navigate light-hearted tales of unlikely heroes as you play the most important role of all: the Tavern Keeper!’

Age of Empires IV (4 November)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

‘Celebrated as the flagship title for the beloved Age of Empires video games franchise, this acclaimed real-time strategy experience has been rebuilt for console, offering intuitive, full controller support without compromising the strategic depth fans love.’

Europa Universalis V (4 November)

Platform(s): PC

‘Almost five hundred years of history unfold before you in Europa Universalis V, the latest version of one of the greatest strategy video games of all time. Guide the destiny of any of hundreds of nations and societies in a simulated living world of unparalleled depth and complexity.’

‘Europa Universalis V builds on the franchise’s core concept of developing and advancing nations from around a deeply researched historical world, adding more detailed diplomacy, a more sophisticated economic model, a revised military system and greater logistical depth that will challenge even the most experienced strategy gamers.’

Football Manager 26 (4 November)

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

‘New foundations set the stage for you to define your football destiny. Made with the Unity engine, FM26 is the legacy, redefined and where storytelling evolves. A reimagined interface and more immersive match day experience brings you closer to the action and combine to elevate every match-defining moment. Transform your squad with advanced transfer tools and craft your footballing philosophy like never before with new innovations that deliver unrivalled game-changing tactical realism.’

Dead Static Drive (5 November)

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One

‘Dead Static Drive is Grand Theft Cthulhu. An indie survival-horror game following a nightmarish road trip across a 1980s Americana. Evade police. Equip yourself and those close to you, and follow your own moral code. Learn how – and who – to trust. And learn it fast, the monsters are gaining on you.’

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (6 November)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2

‘Experience the epic battles of the Imprisoning War first-hand in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, only for Nintendo Switch 2. Step on to the battlefield as Princess Zelda, King Rauru, and other legendary heroes as you fight to reclaim your homeland. Live the story of the Demon King Ganondorf’s invasion, and uncover ancient truths that were only glimpsed in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.’

Syberia – Remastered (6 November)

Platform(s): PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘More than 20 years after its original release, Syberia is reborn in a fully modernised version. Rediscover its iconic locations and unforgettable characters through a stunning visual overhaul, redesigned gameplay, and the same captivating storytelling that made it one of the all-time classic video games.’

Whiskerwood (6 November)

Platform(s): PC

‘Carve mountains, traverse seas, and explore untamed new lands as you build grand cities – the ingenuity of the humble mouse is on full display in Whiskerwood as you establish elaborate automation systems to efficiently run complex production chains, all while dealing with the oppressive demands of your cat overlords.’

