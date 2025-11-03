News

 > Games

All the big new video games out this week – PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch

Discover the best new video games launching on PC and consoles from 3 November to 9 November 2025 with this guide.
3 Nov 2025 11:47
Leah J. Williams
hyrule warriors age of imprisonment video games out november

Games

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. Image: AAA Games Studio / Nintendo / Koei Tecmo.

Share Icon

Tavern Keeper (3 November)

Platform(s): PC

‘Build and manage your own tavern in this charming fantasy business video games sim. Dive into every detail or relax and decorate to your heart’s desire. Upgrade your tavern and navigate light-hearted tales of unlikely heroes as you play the most important role of all: the Tavern Keeper!’

Age of Empires IV (4 November)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

‘Celebrated as the flagship title for the beloved Age of Empires video games franchise, this acclaimed real-time strategy experience has been rebuilt for console, offering intuitive, full controller support without compromising the strategic depth fans love.’

Europa Universalis V (4 November)

Platform(s): PC

‘Almost five hundred years of history unfold before you in Europa Universalis V, the latest version of one of the greatest strategy video games of all time. Guide the destiny of any of hundreds of nations and societies in a simulated living world of unparalleled depth and complexity.’

Europa Universalis V builds on the franchise’s core concept of developing and advancing nations from around a deeply researched historical world, adding more detailed diplomacy, a more sophisticated economic model, a revised military system and greater logistical depth that will challenge even the most experienced strategy gamers.’

Football Manager 26 (4 November)

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

‘New foundations set the stage for you to define your football destiny. Made with the Unity engine, FM26 is the legacy, redefined and where storytelling evolves. A reimagined interface and more immersive match day experience brings you closer to the action and combine to elevate every match-defining moment. Transform your squad with advanced transfer tools and craft your footballing philosophy like never before with new innovations that deliver unrivalled game-changing tactical realism.’

Dead Static Drive (5 November)

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One

Dead Static Drive is Grand Theft Cthulhu. An indie survival-horror game following a nightmarish road trip across a 1980s Americana. Evade police. Equip yourself and those close to you, and follow your own moral code.  Learn how – and who – to trust. And learn it fast, the monsters are gaining on you.’

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (6 November)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2

‘Experience the epic battles of the Imprisoning War first-hand in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, only for Nintendo Switch 2. Step on to the battlefield as Princess Zelda, King Rauru, and other legendary heroes as you fight to reclaim your homeland. Live the story of the Demon King Ganondorf’s invasion, and uncover ancient truths that were only glimpsed in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.’

Syberia – Remastered (6 November)

Platform(s): PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘More than 20 years after its original release, Syberia is reborn in a fully modernised version. Rediscover its iconic locations and unforgettable characters through a stunning visual overhaul, redesigned gameplay, and the same captivating storytelling that made it one of the all-time classic video games.’

Whiskerwood (6 November)

Platform(s): PC

‘Carve mountains, traverse seas, and explore untamed new lands as you build grand cities – the ingenuity of the humble mouse is on full display in Whiskerwood as you establish elaborate automation systems to efficiently run complex production chains, all while dealing with the oppressive demands of your cat overlords.’

Discover more screen, video games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

Related News

A game still showing two men drinking at a bar as two menacing-looking men approach behind them. gta 6 grand theft auto rockstar games
Games

GTA studio Rockstar Games accused of union busting

Rockstar Games has reportedly fired dozens of employees for what it alleges was 'gross misconduct.'

Leah J. Williams
Five moodily lit, cooly stylised characters from the game 'Saints Row: The Third'. saints row the third skinballs
Games

Saints Row dev re-introduces the world to game lighting tester, Skinballs

Saints Row's Skinballs has gone viral amidst a discussion of the importance of good video game lighting.

Leah J. Williams
Fortnite x The Simpsons. Colourful characters from The Simpsons run down a Springfield street towards the viewer.
Games

The Simpsons have officially landed in Fortnite

The Simpsons are dropping in for 'a month of gags, gadgets, and animated shorts'.

Leah J. Williams
video games mental health tetris sxsw sydney 2025 panel
Features

How video games improve your mental health and strengthen social bonds

At SXSW Sydney 2025, researcher Rachel Kowert delivered a talk about the power and impact of video games on the…

Leah J. Williams
subnautica 2 game generative ai
Games

Subnautica 2 doesn't use GenAI, despite Krafton's 'AI-first' push, devs say

Subnautica 2 developer Unknown Worlds has confirmed it won't use GenAI on the game.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login