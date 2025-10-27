All the big new video games out this week – PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch

Escape Simulator 2 (27 October)

‘Escape Simulator 2 is the sequel to the best-selling escape room game. With immersive new environments, deeper puzzles, and innovative builder tools, it’s the ultimate first person escape room video games experience.’

The Séance of Blake Manor (27 October)

‘It is October 29th, 1897, and Private Investigator Declan Ward arrives at Blake Manor to find a missing woman. What he finds is the Grand Séance and a group of mystics who have gathered from all corners of the world – waiting for All Hallow’s Eve, the night when the veil between worlds is thinnest. The night to tear down the barrier and speak to the dead.’

Wreckreation (28 October)

‘What if a single key could open up an entire 400 square kilometre driving game universe? You’ve probably thought about it. The seemingly infinite number of what-ifs inside your head after pouring countless hours into racing, open world and building video games. Wreckreation is exactly that. Developed by Three Fields Entertainment, the UK-based team comprised of veteran arcade racing video games developers, Wreckreation finally hands you the keys to your own World.’

The Outer Worlds 2 (29 October)

‘The Outer Worlds 2 is the eagerly-awaited sequel to the award-winning first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment (just look at the exciting number of dashes in this sentence!). Time to clear your calendar – get ready for an action-packed adventure with a new crew, new weapons, and new enemies in a new colony! So much video games newness!’

ARC Raiders (30 October)

‘In ARC Raiders, gameplay flows between the surface ruled by lethal machines, and the vibrant underground society of Speranza. Craft, repair, and upgrade your gear in the safety of your own workshop, before venturing topside to scavenge the remnants of a devastated but beautiful world. Play solo or in parties up to three, navigating the constant threat of ARC’s machines and the unpredictable choices of fellow survivors. In the end, only you decide what kind of Raider you are – and how far you’ll go to prevail.’

Dragon Quest I & II HD Remake (30 October)

‘Thanks to the heroic efforts of the legendary Erdrick, the Lord of the Underworld was defeated and peace returned to the land of Alefgard. Yet this peace was not to last, as the diabolical Dragonlord has risen and unleashed hordes of monsters on the realm once more. Now, descendant of Erdrick, it is your destiny to defeat this new evil and rescue the world from its plight!’

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (30 October)

‘Step into the arena and choose your fighter! Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection includes all the essential video games from Mortal Kombat‘s early years. Experience the legendary origins of the franchise with the iconic arcade classics that started it all – alongside a curated selection of most-loved home versions and rare, fan-favourite releases – a celebration of the franchise’s groundbreaking legacy.’

Tales of Xillia Remastered (31 October)

‘Dive into the magnificent world of Rieze Maxia as either Jude Mathis, an aspiring medical student from the capital, or Milla Maxwell, a mysterious woman accompanied by four powerful spirits … Follow the paths of Milla and Jude as they embark on their daring journey through Rieze Maxia, a wondrous land where mankind and spirits coexist in harmony.’

