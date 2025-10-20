All the biggest new video games out this week – PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch

ILA: A Frosty Glide (20 October)

Platform(s): PC

‘ILA’s beloved kitty, Coco, has mysteriously disappeared, and she’s determined to bring him back home! Explore a whimsical small open world as ILA, a spirited young witch-in-training flying on a magic Skatebroom. Uncover hidden stories, collect valuable items, and improve your magical flying abilities.’

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (21 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘You are the Nomad – an elder vampire awakening from a century-long slumber, new to the modern nights. Trapped in your Blood is a stranger’s voice. This entity, a vampire detective known as Fabien, will be your guide to 21st-century Seattle.’

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (21 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘Build your own Jurassic World. Nurture generations of dinosaurs with the series debut of juveniles, create and manage sprawling prehistoric parks around the globe, and let your imagination roar with powerful new creative options.’

Ninja Gaiden 4 (21 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘The definitive ninja action-adventure franchise returns with Ninja Gaiden 4! Embark on a cutting-edge adventure where legacy meets innovation in a high-octane blend of style and no-holds-barred combat.’

Isopod: A Webbed Spin-off (21 October)

Platform(s): PC

‘You’re a tiny pill-bug in a big world! Roll, zip, and slam your way through the gorgeous landscapes of the Australian bush, unite your fellow bugs, and fight back the greedy Fire Ant Conglomerate!’

Dispatch (22 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PC

‘Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy where choices matter. Manage a dysfunctional team of misfit heroes and strategise who to send to emergencies around the city, all while balancing office politics, personal relationships, and your own quest to become a hero.’

Double Dragon Revive (23 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘The Double Dragon series has defined the belt-scroll action genre ever since it hit the arcades in 1987. Now it returns as Double Dragon Revive, thanks to the passionate support of retro game fans over the years!’

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (23 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘Live the double life of a fearless adventurer and a crafty merchant! Dive into vibrant dimensions brimming with shiny loot and pesky enemies. Grow your shop, tinker with weapons and gadgets, as well as make your mark among a ragtag community of castaways.’

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted (23 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘The classic Plants vs. Zombies returns in glorious HD! The original battle between Plants and Zombies is back – bigger, brighter, and crazier than ever before! Experience the game that started it all, now remastered with stunning HD graphics and packed with new secrets and content to uncover.’

Once Upon a Katamari (24 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘Once upon a time a katamari rolled through both past and present. In this story across time, the adage endures: let the good times roll! Now onward through new worlds to roll up thy heart’s desires and to restore the stars!’

Walk of Life (24 October)

Platform(s): PC

‘The world’s most accurate video games life simulator returns in Walk of Life! You’re late for work, rent is overdue, and your refrigerator is literally on fire! Do you have what it takes to remember to eat every week? Dive headfirst into the chaotic rat race and crush your friends in Walk of Life!’

