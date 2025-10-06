All the biggest new video games out this week – PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch

My Card Is Better Than Your Card! (6 October)

Platform(s): PC

‘My Card Is Better Than Your Card! is an adorable yet challenging sticker sticking roguelike deckbuilder. Create your own cards with a colourful catalogue of stickers combining their effects. Collect more and more stickers, discover synergies and find your own playstyle with a deck full of your own creations to defeat your rivals in whimsical card duels.’

Little Rocket Lab (7 October)

Platform(s): PC

‘Transform your childhood home as you build brilliant factories and forge lifelong friendships, then reach for the skies and finally finish your family’s dream – your mother’s precious rocket ship. Roll up your sleeves, it turns out that saving this town really IS rocket science!’

King of Meat (7 October)

Platform(s): PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Compete in a co-op party platformer, pitting up to four players against community-built dungeons filled with puzzles to solve, challenges to traverse, and ridiculous monsters to fight. Progress through chaotic dungeons to unlock new abilities and gear on your way to becoming the ultimate contender!’

Battle Suit Aces (7 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘Embark on a heartfelt journey through the stars on the USS Zephyr, joining Captain Heathcliff and his ragtag crew as they search the galaxy for fabled Relic Suits. Sojourn through monster-infested galactic wilds, leading your crew through danger, tragedy, and comedic sci-fi shenanigans.’

Yooka-Replaylee (9 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch 2

‘Join Yooka & Laylee on their biggest adventure through video games yet! This re-imagining of the ultimate 3D platformer brings double the content, new areas, challenges, collectibles and customisation plus new moves and combos for platforming perfection, from key talent behind Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country.’

Absolum (9 October)

Platform(s): PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

‘Crafted with passion by the dream team that redefined side-scrolling beat ’em ups, Absolum mixes top-of-the-class combat action with modern roguelite elements, bringing all the vibes of the fantasy arcade hits of the past into an immersive adventure set in the original world of Talamh.’

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (9 October)

Platform(s): PC, iOS, Android

‘Blue Protocol: Star Resonance expands the Blue Protocol universe with a vibrant MMORPG experience. Create your own hero, team up for strategic raids, or simply relax and have fun with friends fishing, crafting, and endless exploration. Adventure awaits!’

Little Nightmares III (10 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2

‘Two young friends, lost in a frightening world not made for children. If they cannot find a way out of this Nowhere place, they’ll be condemned to a fate worse than death.

You play as Low and Alone, best friends ever since they found each other in this lonely nightmare. They each possess their own iconic item: a bow for Low and a wrench for Alone. Working together, they’ve become adept at sneaking through hidden passages, hoisting each other over massive obstacles, and watching each other’s backs.’

Battlefield 6 (10 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

‘The ultimate all-out warfare experience. Fight in high-intensity infantry combat. Rip through the skies in aerial dogfights. Demolish your environment for a strategic advantage. Harness complete control over every action and movement using the Kinesthetic Combat System. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals, the deadliest weapon is your squad. This is Battlefield 6.’

Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga (10 October)

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch

‘Finally, the walls between Falcom’s legendary RPG series, Ys and Trails, are broken for the ultimate dream match up! Fan-favourite heroes and rivals clash in battles once thought impossible, with support from beloved characters across Falcom’s classic titles to aid you in the fight!’

