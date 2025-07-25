Battlefield 6 gets reveal trailer, confirming modern America setting

EA and DICE’s Battlefield 6 has finally been revealed, with a dramatic new trailer confirming the action will take place in modern America, with combat seemingly centred around New York. The trailer begins with a fictional US President addressing his people and troops, rallying them to fight against the mysterious Pax Armata mercenaries who’ve turned the country into a war zone.

From there, the new Battlefield 6 trailer descends into total chaos, as city streets are destroyed, troops fire off giant rifles, and fighter pilots take to the air for dogfights.

Notably, there’s one particular shot in this trailer that seems to pay homage to Top Gun: Maverick, suggesting there may be some inspiration taken from this particular film. At the very least, this segment confirms Battlefield will feature skirmishes on the ground and in the air, with players able to use vehicles in their quest to save America.

With city icons like the Brooklyn Bridge under threat, it appears the game will imagine a future where warfare infiltrates all parts of American life – which may be a bit too close for comfort for some players, given recent, tumultuous world events.

You can check out the first look at the game below.

Battlefield 6 – First Trailer

As announced, this trailer will be followed by a major multiplayer gameplay reveal on 31 July 2025, with this set to dive deeply into what players can expect. It’s been several years since the last major Battlefield game launched, and as they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder. Despite the last franchise entry getting mixed-to-poor reception, there’s plenty of curiosity about what’s next, and how the franchise has evolved since.

Battlefield 6 has notably been in development for quite some time, with four studios contributing to its creation: DICE, Ripple Effect Studios, Motive Studio, and Criterion Games. In development, publisher EA also hosted various tests for players, with a view to implement feedback to test ‘the pillars of play’ and its overall balance and fun. This release is a critical one for the franchise, riding on hopes it’ll reinvigorate it for a returning and new generation of players.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see whether that dream can be realised.

For now, Battlefield 6 does not have a firm release date, although currently, rumours point to a launch on 10 October 2025. As IGN recently discovered, beyond rumours, there were terms and conditions briefly listed on EA’s website which suggested that date could be legitimate. It could be confirmed shortly, possibly as early as the game’s multiplayer reveal, but we’ll have to wait to see whether that’s the case.

