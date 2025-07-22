Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is getting a third-person mode

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to get a major update on 6 December 2025, introducing a third-person viewpoint that arguably should’ve arrived with the game at launch. As announced, Ubisoft has planned an overhaul for players, with third-person mode arriving alongside a New Game+ feature, to encourage players to visit or revisit the game for the first time.

With a button switch, players will ‘exit’ their Avatar bodies to view the world from third-person. Developer Massive Entertainment has reworked ‘animations, controls, audio, and camera systems’ to suit this experience, providing a new way to play. Per the studio, the intention is to elevate the game’s ‘sense of scale, freedom, and immersion.’

As someone who played Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in first-person view, this update can only benefit the game. While first-person allows for an immersion the game’s bright Pandoran setting, being so close does have many drawbacks. You don’t really get the ‘fantasy’ of embodying your Avatar (your Na’vi) as your body is typically out of sight.

Your viewpoint is also limited, with closeness reducing the sense of scale and magic in your adventure. You don’t really get the sense of being part of a wide, open world. Instead, you’re locked into a limited viewpoint where you can only see so much nature ahead of you.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s new update corrects a misconception

It’s also worth noting just how many folks assumed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora would have third-person features on launch, with plenty assuming as much from the game’s early concept artwork and its nature as an Avatar adaptation. It arriving as a first-person action game was a genuine surprise, and not one that was well-received.

Read: Netflix is set to increase investment in games, despite recent restructure

Still, the game itself was rich with the fantasy of living on Pandora, with a real beauty in its sights and sounds. Introducing a third-person update to revitalise the action and introduce new reasons to jump in is wise, even if the ship has sailed.

Over the last two years, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has received an array of updates to appeal to a wider player base (improvements for frame rate, rebalanced combat, changes to multiplayer, and new story packs), and this appears to be the biggest leap for the game yet.

‘We’ve always envisioned Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as a living world that evolves with our players,’ Omar Bouali, Creative Director at Massive Entertainment said in a press release. ‘This update is a celebration of our community’s passion and we’re thankful to our players for their support – it means the world to our team.’

Those keen to jump back into the game will need to stay patient for its latest update. As announced, the third-person mode and New Game+ will arrive on 6 December 2025, to align with the holiday period. We’ll have to wait to see how significantly this update reshapes life on Pandora, and whether the changes are meaningful enough to attract a whole new audience for the game.

Also on ScreenHub: Netflix announces Assassin’s Creed live-action series



Netflix has finally green-lit its long-in-development Assassin’s Creed live-action series with Netflix, confirming Emmy nominees Roberto Patino (Westworld) and David Wiener (Halo) are locked in as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.



Based on the first description of the upcoming series, it’ll focus on the war between Abstergo Entertainment (The Templars) and The Assassins, who fight on opposite sides of the war for humanity’s freedom: ‘The Assassin’s Creed live-action series is a high-octane thriller centred on the secret war between two shadowy factions: one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, the other fighting to preserve free will. The series follows characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.’

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.