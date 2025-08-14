Apple Arcade: New games and DLC for September 2025

Apple Arcade is set to get a range of new games and DLC in September 2025, including some exclusive titles. The headliner of the bunch is technically NFL Retro Bowl ’26, but long-time platform subscribers will likely be equally (if not more) excited about the announced arrival of Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Wheatflour Wonderland.

This DLC, which was recently announced in a Nintendo Direct, is a significant new chapter for the cosy adventure game, introducing a whole new world – Wheatflour Wonderland – where you’ll find ‘waving grain, stained-glass castles and mysterious ruins’ as well as a new character, Cogimyun.

Cogimyun is a new friend in need of aid, with their request centred around a special Ancient Citadel which houses a ‘great treasure’ to uncover. You’ll have 35 individual friendship levels to unlock when you meet Cogimyun, and their arrival also introduces an array of other features.

That includes new abilities, furniture, clothing, puzzles, challenges, and a magic wand item that lets you cast magic and transform into creatures, as well as items. In addition to all of this, Wheatflour Wonderland introduces new collectible ‘Wheathearts’ which can be exchanged for themed rewards.

While this DLC will be paid on most platforms, Apple Arcade subscribers will get it as a free update, as long as their subscription remains active.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Wheatflour Wonderland – First Trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Apple Arcade: September game arrivals

Here’s the full list of games, DLC, and updates arriving on Apple Arcade in September 2025, per Apple:

NFL Retro Bowl ’26 (New Star Games) Available 4 September – ‘The NFL and NFLPA-licensed game features authentic rosters and NFL players stylised in the game’s glorious retro look. This year, NFL Retro Bowl ’26 introduces an exciting new mode, NFL Retro Bowl Championship Leaderboard, that brings players closer to real-world NFL action and the ultimate bragging rights.’

Jeopardy! Daily (Frosty Pop Games) Available 4 September – ‘Jeopardy! Daily brings the spirit of the beloved and enduring quiz show to Apple Arcade. The game delivers exclusive clues crafted by the show’s writers, and players type their responses (in the form of questions) using the keyboard on their mobile device.’

My Talking Tom Friends (Outfit7) Available 4 September – ‘My Talking Tom Friends+ invites players into a world of endless fun. This interactive life-sim experience brings together all of the Talking Tom & Friends characters – Tom, Angela, Hank, Ginger, Ben and Becca – into one vibrant world.’

Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Wheatflour Wonderland (Sunblink) Available 18 September – ‘Players will be transported to Wheatflour Wonderland, a whimsical world of waving grain, stained-glass castles and mysterious ruins. There they will find a new character, Cogimyun, with an urgent request to help unlock the Ancient Citadel and uncover a great treasure.’

Apple Arcade games set to receive major updates in late August and September 2025 include: Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition (introducing a new realm inspired by Inside Out), Mini Motorways, Snake.io+, Katamari Damacy Rolling Live, What the Car?, Sonic Dream Team, It’s Literally Just Mowing+, and more.

You can learn more about Apple Arcade’s latest arrivals on the Apple website.

Also on ScreenHub: Aussie game Letters to Arralla launches in September 2025



Australian-made game Letters to Arralla, which follows a young turnip on a mail delivery quest through a world inspired by the Victorian coast, will officially launch on 16 September 2025. The date was revealed in a new trailer showing off just how lovely this adventure truly is. It’s a lush escape from the real world, with true blue touches to evoke a powerful sense of fondness for the Australian landscape.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.