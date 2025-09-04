007 First Light is set to release in March 2026

IO Interactive’s 007 First Light will officially launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 on 27 March 2026. The news was revealed in a new PlayStation State of Play deep dive which featured a major gameplay reveal, as well as confirmation of the main cast (voice and motion capture).

As previously hinted, we know Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone, Dexter: Original Sin) will play James Bond in this iteration. He’ll be joined by Priyanga Burford (No Time to Die) as M, Alastair Mackenzie as Q, Kiera Lester as Miss Moneypenny, Lennie James (The Walking Dead) as John Greenway, Bond’s mentor, and Noemi Nakai (Tokyo Vice) as Miss Roth.

A first glimpse at these roles was revealed in the PlayStation State of Play, which spotlighted two missions of varying flavours. The first followed Bond as he investigates a mysterious ‘blonde man’ occupying a hotel. It’s Bond’s job to figure out how to get in, without arousing suspicion. It isn’t long before he finds his target – and then sets off on a car chase through towns and mountains.

The second part of this quest felt very Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation in style, with Bond chasing after a group of goons, on a plane flying down a runway. Bond manages to infiltrate the plane after a tense showdown, eventually sabotaging his target from the inside.

The second mission revealed in the trailer sees Bond entering a gala in Kensington, London, to track down yet another high-profile target. In this part of the PlayStation State of Play, developers revealed Bond will have access to an array of unique gadgets to complete his missions, as well as combat skills to take down enemies in a pinch.

007 First Light – PlayStation State of Play Deep Dive

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

What was most intriguing about this deep dive is that it revealed how much 007 First Light owes to IO Interactive’s Hitman franchise. There are points of difference, of course – in the mix of gadgets, gameplay, more narrative-focussed cutscenes, and elements like car chases. But at a glance, you’d mistake this for another entry in the Hitman series.

Bond moves in a similar way to the iconic Agent 47, and shares his ability to blend in and move amongst crowds. He’s also able to climb ledges and poles like 47, investigate in the same way, and pick up various items for use later. Given the excellence of the Hitman series, it’s fantastic to see. Some folks may be tossing around the unfair ‘reskin’ label, but why shouldn’t IO Interactive adapt what made its Hitman series so acclaimed? Video games should build on the past for a brighter future, and 007 First Light seems to do exactly that.

Read: Replaying Hitman on Nintendo Switch 2 gives me hope for 007 First Light

In a blog post, Yann Roskell, Senior Global Communication Manager at IO Interactive has teased more of what’s to come, outlining that 007 First Light is, like Hitman, all about the ‘creative approach.’

‘Maybe you’ll slip in unnoticed and reach your goal without anyone knowing you were there,’ Roskell said. ‘Maybe you’ll go in loud, using every weapon and gadget at your disposal. Or maybe you’ll use a bit of both, and improvise, turning whatever the situation throws at you into an opportunity.’

As part of this approach, players are able to use new creative tools in 007 First Light, such as:

Spycraft – ‘You can eavesdrop on conversations for intelligence, lift a keycard from a distracted guard’s pocket, or piece together clues from environmental details others might overlook.’

Instinct – ‘Instinct is Bond’s natural aptitude in gameplay form, reflecting his quick thinking and adaptability. It’s a limited resource that will fill itself as you take down enemies, complete objectives etc… You can use it to lure a guard toward you for a silent takedown, bluff your way past someone who’s getting suspicious, or give you a bit more time to take the perfect shot during a firefight.’

Gadgets – ‘You might hack a camera system to clear a path, cut through a locked door with a laser, or distract a guard long enough to slip by. We want them to feel like natural extensions of Bond’s skillset, not just one-off tricks.’

Combat – ‘You’ll swap between precision gunplay and up-close brawls without missing a beat. In tight spaces, Bond can throw an opponent over a railing, smash them against a wall, disarm them in one smooth motion, or use the nearest object to incapacitate them.’

What we’ve seen of these skills so far is incredibly promising – and the best part is there’s not long to wait until we can get hands-on. As announced, 007 First Light is set to arrive in March 2026, kicking off what will hopefully be a bigger, better year for video games.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.