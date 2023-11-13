What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, SBS, Paramount+, Binge and more

Netflix

The Crown – Season 6 Part 1 (15 Nov)

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning.

ABC iview

Evacuation (13 Nov)

The exclusive and moving inside story of Operation Pitting: the British Military’s life-or-death race to bring thousands to safety in the evacuation from Afghanistan.

Rose Gold (14 Nov)

A behind-the-scenes journey with iconic Australian sportsman Patty Mills and the Australian Basketball ‘Boomers’.

Ghosts – Season 5 (14 Nov)

The supernatural sitcom returns, following the comedy chaos of an unlikely house-share between the living and the dead.

Phoenix Rise – Season 1 (17 Nov)

Six outsiders learn the only way they are going to survive school is by sticking together … they hope.

The Inbetweeners – Season 2 (17 Nov)

In this second series of the beloved comedy, the gang gets a taste of the ‘real world’ during work experience week and experience the joys of community service.

Bill Bailey’s Wild West Australia (19 Nov)

The British comedian heads to Western Australia to take in the beauty … and have some laughs.

Stan

Arctic Circle – Season 3 (15 Nov)

The Finnish-German crime drama returns for an icy third season.

The Lazarus Project – Season 2 (15 Nov)

Starring Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Vinette Robinson and Rudi Dharmalingam, this time-bending sci-fi thriller follows George (Essiedu) as he relives the same day over and over again. In Season 2, the Lazarus agents find themselves trapped in a unique loop. This time, George and the team must exchange their mind-bending loops for the thrills and adventures of true time travel.

ARIA Awards 2023 (15 Nov)

For the first time ever, Stan brings the ARIA Awards live to Australian audiences. The full show will also be available on demand on Stan following the official live stream.

Scrublands (16 Nov)

Luke Arnold, Bella Heathcote and Jay Ryan star in this crime thriller based on the bestselling novel by Chris Hammer. Set in the isolated and struggling town of Riversend, the series begins with the town’s charismatic and dedicated young priest Byron Swift (Ryan) as he calmly opens fire on his congregation, killing five parishioners.

Sort Of – Season 3 (18 Nov)

Sort Of. Image: Stan.

Created by and starring Bilal Baig, the coming-of-age story returns for its final season. The series follows Sabi Mehboob, a gender fluid millennial who straddles various identities, from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bar to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family.

SBS On Demand

Das Boot – Season 4 (16 Nov)

Siblings Hannie Hoffmann and Klaus Hoffmann are poles apart as the season begins before a shared tragedy brings them closer together.

Apple TV+

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (17 Nov)

In this series, two siblings follow in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

Prime Video

Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl (14 Nov)

This comedy special sees Wallace discuss male birth control, smoking oregano, his distinctive birds-and-bees talk, and the worst thing you could ever order on a date.

Twin Love – Season 1 (17 Nov)

Ten sets of twins are divided into two houses with identical casts, where they will start a search for love.

Binge

The Great British Bake Off – Season 14 (14 Nov)

Who will be Britain’s (latest) best amateur baker? The hit reality series returns.

Julia – Season 2 (16 Nov)

The return of Daniel Goldfarb’s series Inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her show The French Chef.

Pamela’s Garden of Eden – Season 2 (17 Nov)

Season 2 of the reality show starring Pamela Anderson and Brandon Lee.

BritBox

Their Finest (2016) – (13 Nov)

As the Blitz crashes around them a scriptwriter for British propaganda films joins the crew of a major film production. Starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy.

All Creatures Great And Small – Season Finale (14 Nov)

All Creatures Great and Small. Image: BritBox.

The adventures of a countryside veterinarian practice in 1930s to 1940s Yorkshire come to a head, for now, in the season finale.

Le Week-End (2013) – (17 Nov)

Can a return to Paris many years after their marriage bring fresh life to the marriage of a British couple? Stars Lindsay Duncan, Jim Broadbent and Jeff Goldblum.

DocPlay

Crimes That Changed the World (13 Nov)

A three-part history-crime series examining infamous crimes that attracted international attention, including Lincoln’s assassination, Jack the Ripper, the Dreyfus affair, and the murder of Sharon Tate.

Disney+

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World (14 Nov)

A mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm – a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named Darby Hart.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1© Story (15 N0v)

Hosted by Keanu Reeves, this four-part series offers exclusive first-hand insights from racing legends, providing the drama both on and off the track.

Windows of Wonder – Inside the Disney 100 Myer Christmas Windows (17 Nov)

In celebration of Disney 100, the Myer Christmas Windows in Melbourne, Australia are transformed; transporting audiences through time and across the decades, with the creation of six windows that define the history of Disney.

Paramount+

Pay Or Die (2023) – (14 Nov)

Nearly 2 million Americans rely on insulin for their survival but, for some, the financial cost is too high … so what does it mean to have a chronic illness in the US today?

Anderson Spider Silva (2023) – (16 Nov)

Based on real-life events, Anderson Spider Silva tells the story of the fighter in Curitiba, where he lives with his aunt and meets the love of his life. With a child on the way, he begins to struggle professionally and finds his true calling.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) – (17 Nov)

This year’s blockbuster film inspired by the game of the same name, starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez.