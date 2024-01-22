What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, ABC iview, SBS, BritBox and more

Disney+

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People – Season 1 (22 Jan)

From the elite growers who strive to create new superhot chilis to those who chase the endorphin rush of consuming them – join the quest to answer some truly spicy questions.

A Real Bug’s Life (24 Jan)

An adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day.

Flex X Cop – Season 1 (26 Jan)

A new South Korean series starring Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Ji-hyun, Kang Sang-jun, and Kim Shin-bi.

DocPlay

Citizen Ashe (22 Jan)

Experience the story of sports legend and social activist Arthur Ashe, who rose to prominence after he became the first African American to win the US Open.

The Australian Wars (25 Jan)

This three-part documentary series from Blackfella Films investigates the frontier conflicts between 1788 and 1928 and their impact, and asks Australians who we are, and what we want to become.

Araatika: Rise Up! (25 Jan)

A group of NRL greats get together to create a pre-game ceremony to celebrate Aboriginal cultures, respond to the Maori Haka, and counter racism in rugby league.

Stan

Hightown (26 Jan)

The final season takes us back to the Cape one last time.

Binge

The Way Home – Season 2 (23 Jan)

The Way Home returns for its second season, starring Andie MacDowell. Following Kat’s (Chyler Leigh) declaration that she knew what happened to Jacob (Remy Smith), she’ll put her all into trying to find a way to bring her brother home. In the process, Kat and her mum Del (MacDowell) will make unexpected revelations about their origins that will bring some answers, but pose plenty more questions.

In the Know – Season 1 (25 Jan)

This adult animated series from Greg Daniels (The Simpsons), Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head) and Zach Woods (Veep) follows stop-motion puppet Lauren Caspian (voiced by Woods) – a well-meaning doofus and the third most popular host on public radio. Every episode takes audiences inside the making of his talk show, before he interviews his real-world guest.

WWE Royal Rumble (28 Jan)

Live and on demand.

ABC iview

Earth (ABC iview)

Narrated by Chris Packham and brought to life by mesmerising visual effects, Earth takes us back to a time when the sky and the seas were sepia-tinted, and giant fungi dominated the landscape.

Australia Day Live (26 Jan)

As the sun sets on our national day, the Australia Day Live concert from the Sydney Opera House forecourt showcases musical performances from our nation’s best talent.

Prime

Sweet As (23 Jan)

Sweet As. Image: Roadshow Films.

‘Jub Clerc’s debut feature Sweet As is one of those rare films that will leave you grinning from ear to ear. From Katie Milwright’s stunning Pilbara-based cinematography, to the banger soundtrack by all-Indigenous artists, Sweet As is destined for ‘Aussie Classic’ status.

‘Described simply as ‘an Indigenous teenager discovers photography during a youth trip in Western Australia,’ Sweet As is a genuine must-see entry in the coming-of-age genre.’

Read the ScreenHub review.

Expats – Season 1 (26 Jan)

Follows a group of women in Hong Kong following an encounter that sets off a chain of life-altering events, leaving everyone in a state of blame and/ or accountability. Stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee and Jack Huston.

Paramount+

Maybe I Do (23 Jan)

Coupled Michelle and Allen invite their parents to finally meet. But it turns out that their parents already know each other … Film starring Emma Roberts, Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy.

Spinners (25 Jan)

A new drama from South Africa, Spinners delves into the life of Ethan, a good kid born on the wrong side of town. In Cape Town’s slums where local gangs make the law, he faces few choices, but, caught in a web of crime, he discovers he has an incredible talent for ‘spinning’, an exciting and extreme motorsport.

Sexy Beast (25 Jan)

This new series examines Gal and Don’s complicated relationship as they’re sucked into London’s crime scene in the 1990s.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Season 11B (23 Jan)

Spice, Rasheeda, Bambi, Yandy, Erica Mena, Jessica White and Erica Banks contend with thier busy professional, personal and social lives.

Netflix

Queer Eye – Season 8 (24 Jan)

Queer Eye Season 8. Image: Netflix.

The Fab Five return to New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes — one emotional makeover at a time.

Griselda (25 Jan)

Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as the Godmother.

BritBox

Maryland (25 Jan)

Estranged sisters Becca and Rosaline learn to love and respect one another all over again after a tragic event, discovering their late mother had been living a double life.

Cracks (26 Jan)

Starring Eva Green, this film delves into the relationships between girls at an elite boarding school

SBS On Demand

Apple TV+

Masters of the Air (26 Jan)

The long-awaited follow-up to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman. The series follows the American bomber group the Bloody Hundredth through its missions over Nazi Germany. Stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, and Barry Keoghan.