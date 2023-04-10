What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Prime, Apple TV+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s streaming on your service providers this week in Australia.

Netflix

Florida Man. (L to R) Anthony LaPaglia as Sonny, Paul Schneider as Officer Andy in episode 102 of Florida Man. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2023

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (12 April)

Archive footage, reenactments and exclusive interviews shed new light on a tragedy – and two brothers – that suspended a city in terror.

Florida Man (13 April)

A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild—and deadly—treasure hunt.

Obsession (13 April)

A respected London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever.

Seven Kings Must Die (14 April)

This feature film based on The Last Kingdom series follows the death of King Edward, where a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. When an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most, and the dream of forming a united England.

Binge

The Diplomat. Image: Binge.

The Diplomat (14 April)

Six-part series following Laura Simmonds and her Barcelona Consul colleague and friend Alba Ortiz as they fight to protect British nationals who find themselves in trouble in the Catalan city.

Apple TV+

The Last Thing He Told Me. Image: Apple TV+.

Jane (14 April)

Budding environmentalist Jane is a nine-year-old on a quest to save endangered animals in this kids adventure series. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world.

The Last Thing He Told Me (14 April)

Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) star in this miniseries about a woman who must forge a relationship with her teenage stepdaughter in order to find her husband, who has mysteriously disappeared.

Disney+

Rennervations. Image: Disney+.

Good Trouble S5 (12 April)

After moving to The Coterie in Downtown Los Angeles, Callie and Mariana Foster realise that living on their own is not all that it’s cracked up to be.

Rennervations (12 April)

Jeremy Renner fulfils his lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.

Single Drunk Female S2 (12 April)

Sofia Black-D’Elia (Your Honor) leads this comedy series as young alcoholic and all-round human car crash Samantha Fink. When a public breakdown sends her to rock bottom, Fink is forced to move back with her overbearing mother and sober up to avoid jail time.

Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S5. Image: Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel S5 (14 April)

The final season of the Emmy-winning show about a housewife attempting to break into the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s.

