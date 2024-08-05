Stan: new shows streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming

The TikTok Effect (6 August)

Documentary. Marianna Spring, the BBC’s disinformation correspondent, explores the dark side of TikTok, investigating harmful behaviour that spills out into real life. Tracking down users, victims and past employees, she is able to expose how viral videos across the platform create ‘frenzies’, linking to behaviours that previously were seen as unacceptable and now are quickly becoming the new norm due to the rapid rise in popularity from the social media platform.

26 July–11 August

Olympic Games Paris 2024

​Stan Sport. Every event, ad-free, live & on demand. Enjoy the largest range of channels and the most comprehensive on demand offering including full replays, highlights and exclusive mini matches plus, two exclusive daily shows hosted by world-class Olympics experts, including Ash Barty, Grant Hackett, Nova Peris, Stephanie Rice and John Steffensen, only on Stan Sport.

Devil’s Peak – Season 1 (24 July)

Series. Detective Benny Griessel hunts a well-meaning vigilante killer whose crimes are gaining popular support. Starring Hilton Pelser, Sisanda Henna and Shamilla Miller.

Jerry Maguire (27 July)

Film (1996). A sports agent has a moral epiphany that leads to him being fired, then works as an independent agent with the only athlete not to abandon him. Starring Tom cruise, Cuba Giiding Jr and Renée Zellweger.

Bend it like Beckham (28 July)

Film (2002). In spite of their parents’ ambitions for them, two young women set their sights on a professional football career. Starring Keira Knightley, Parminder Nagra and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Field of Dreams (16 July)

Film (1989). A farmer in Iowa takes a punt by turning his cornfield into a place in which dreams come true. Starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta.

Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story – Season 1 (18 July)

Docuseries. Charting the rise of Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels, and Jason Mizell AKA Run DMC from Hollis, Queens, pioneers of new-school hip hop in the 1980s.

The Client List – S1-2 (19 July)

Series. A single mother in a small Texas town leads a shocking double life. Starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Loretta Devine and Colin Egglesfield.

Arcadian

Film (2024). In a near future, where normal life on Earth has been decimated, Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquillity by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. Starring Nicolas Cage, Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins and Sadie Soverall.

Panorama: Beyond Human: Artificial Intelligence and Us (10 July)

Documentary. Reporter Lara Lewington speaks to some of the so-called ‘godfathers’ of AI about their hopes and fears, and explores developing technology allowing computers to read emotions and minds.

The Serpent Queen – Season 2 (12 July)

Catherine de Medici is Queen Regent of France now that her son, Charles IX has come of age. Distracted by the personal conflicts of the Valois children, a new mysterious prophet named Edith gains a loyal following who vow to challenge the current religious establishment, sparking tension across the country. Starring Samantha Morton, Raza Jaffrey and Amrita Acharia.