Stan: new shows streaming this week

New to Stan this week

Panorama: Beyond Human: Artificial Intelligence and Us (10 July)

Documentary. Reporter Lara Lewington speaks to some of the so-called ‘godfathers’ of AI about their hopes and fears, and explores developing technology allowing computers to read emotions and minds.

The Serpent Queen – Season 2 (12 July)

Catherine de Medici is Queen Regent of France now that her son, Charles IX has come of age. Distracted by the personal conflicts of the Valois children, a new mysterious prophet named Edith gains a loyal following who vow to challenge the current religious establishment, sparking tension across the country. Starring Samantha Morton, Raza Jaffrey and Amrita Acharia.

Alone – Season 11 (12 July)

Series (US) This season is filmed in their most remote location yet, with ten contestants plunging into the Arctic Circle. They must face the harsh conditions and dangers in a battle to survive the longest for the cash prize of $500,000 USD.

Recently added to Stan

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (1 July)

Series. Based on the best-selling novels by Holly Jackson and produced by the multi-award winning Moonage Pictures, the six-part series opens in the aftermath of schoolgirl Andie Bell’s murder by her boyfriend Sal Singh. But smart and single-minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure he’s guilty and she’s determined to prove it. Starring Emma Myers, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton and Zain Iqbal.

Friends – S1-S10 (1 July)

All ten seasons of the iconic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Friends: The Reunion (1 July)

This special finds Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer joined by James Corden and a star-studded roster of special guests as they relive the show’s fan-favourite and unforgettable moments.

Strath Lets Flats – S1-3 (2 July)

Series. An incompetent Greek-Cypriot lettings-agent works for his family business, Michael and Eagle in this British comedy. Starring Jamie Demetriou, Al Roberts and Natasia Demetriou.

StartUp – S1-3 (3 July)

Series. A Haitian-American gang lord, adesperate banker and a Cuban-American hacker have to pull forces work to create a new iteration of the American dream. Starring Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi and Otmara Marrero.

The Killing Kind (5 July)

Series. Follows Ingrid Lewis, an attorney who successfully defends a client, John Webster, against stalking charges. They subsequently have a brief relationship, which ends badly, only for him to come back into her life a year later. When a colleague is run down, Webster claims he is the only one who can protect her from the killer, setting up a deadly game of cat and mouse. Starring Emma Appleton and Colin Morgan.

The Zone of Interest (6 July)

Film (2023). Commandant Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig embark on a ‘dream life’ for their family in a house and garden beside the infamous concentration camp in German-occupied Poland. Starring Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller and Johann Karthaus.

Exposure (20 June)

Australian drama series. Photographer Jacs Gould (Alice Englert) returns to her hometown of Port Kembla after the death of her friend to discover the hidden secrets of their relationship and the truth behind the tragedy. She throws herself out as bait, beginning an investigation that becomes an obsessive, impulsive pursuit. Also stars Essie Davis, Mia Artemis and Thomas Weatherall.

