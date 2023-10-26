News

Stan: new shows and films streaming in November 2023

From Scrublands to the ARIA Awards, here are the November highlights for Stan.
26 Oct 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Australian series Scrublands comes to streaming this month. Image: Stan.

Don’t know what to watch but have a Stan account? Here’s our guide to the shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

Nov 3

Orphan Black Echoes

Starring Krysten Ritter and Keeley Hawes, this sci-fi thriller series is set in the same universe as Orphan Black and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. Set in 2052, it follows Lucy (Ritter) and a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity as they try to find their place in the world.

Nov 9

57th CMA Awards

Lainey Wilson leads the nominations for the 2023 awards. Image: Stan.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards broadcast live from Nashville. Co-hosted by country music icon Luke Bryan and former footballer Peyton Manning, the CMA Awards is the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. This year, nominees reflect some of Country’s biggest stars including Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood and Ashley McBryde

Nov 14

Arctic Circle – Season 3

The Finnish-German crime drama returns for an icy third season.

Nov 15

The Lazarus Project – Season 2

Starring Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Vinette Robinson and Rudi Dharmalingam, this time-bending sci-fi thriller follows George (Essiedu) as he relives the same day over and over again. In Season 2, the Lazarus agents find themselves trapped in a unique loop. This time, George and the team must exchange their mind-bending loops for the thrills and adventures of true time travel.

ARIA Awards 2023

For the first time ever, Stan brings the ARIA Awards live to Australian audiences. The full show will also be available on demand on Stan following the official live stream.

Nov 16

Scrublands

Luke Arnold, Bella Heathcote and Jay Ryan star in this crime thriller based on the bestselling novel by Chris Hammer. Set in the isolated and struggling town of Riversend, the series begins with the town’s charismatic and dedicated young priest Byron Swift (Ryan) as he calmly opens fire on his congregation, killing five parishioners. 

Nov 18

Sort Of – Season 3

Sort Of. Image: Stan.

Created by and starring Bilal Baig, the coming-of-age story returns for its final season. The series follows Sabi Mehboob, a gender fluid millennial who straddles various identities, from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bar to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family.

Nov 23

Jones Family Christmas (2023)

Heather Mitchell, Ella Scott Lynch, Max McKenna, Neil Melville, and Nicholas Denton, this Stan Original Film is billed as a warm-hearted multi-generational comedy told through the lens of an Australian family whose Christmas is impacted by bushfires.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

