Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol (30 September)

Series. Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future. Starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Anne Charrier.

Joan (1 October)

Series. Based on a true story, Joan brings to life an exhilarating yet emotional story set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1980s. A fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties, Joan is deeply scarred and vulnerable, yet fiercely devoted to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly. Trapped in a disastrous marriage with violent criminal Gary, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter when Gary goes on the run, becoming a masterful jewel thief, adopting new identities and transforms into one of Britain’s most successful diamond thieves. Starring Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane. Watch the trailer.

This is Going to Hurt – Season 1 (2 October)

Series. Set in a hospital birthing ward, this show delivers a bracing depiction of life as a junior doctor and the toll that takes on family life. Starring Ben Wishaw and Ambika Mod.

Stan: recently added

From – Season 3 (23 September)

From – Season 3. Image: Stan.

Series. From the executive producers of Lost, From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest — including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Starring Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey. Watch the trailer.

The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool (25 September)

Documentary. The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool investigates allegations of exploitation and abuse at the top of one of the biggest fashion brands in the US. Former CEO Mike Jeffries transformed Abercrombie and Fitch from a failing retail chain to a multibillion-dollar empire and the epitome of cool. Now, after months of painstaking investigation, reporter Rianna Croxford speaks to men who say they were recruited into a dark world, created to satisfy the sexual fantasies of Mike Jeffries and his British partner Matthew Smith.

The North Water – Season 1 (26 September)

Series. A fight for survival ensues on an Arctic-bound whaling boat, whose passengers include a disgraced military doctor. Starring Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell and Sam Spruell.

Find Me in Paris – Seasons 1–3 (28 September)

Series. With the help of a magic necklace, a young ballet dancer is transported from the early 1900s to the 21st century, and has to make do while avoiding nasty time agents. Starring Eubha Akilade, Jessica Lord and Castle Rock.

Sherwood – Season 1 (16 September)

A damaged community receives a fresh blow in the shape of two new murders, leading to a record-breaking manhunt. Starring Lorraine Ashbourne, Adam Hugill and Perry Fitzpatrick. Watch the trailer.

The Big C – Seasons 1–4 (19 September)

A mother living in the suburbs strives for happiness and laughter after a cancer diagnosis. Starring Laura Linney and Oliver Platt.

Resident Evil (20 September)

Enjoy the entire original franchise of Resident Evil including Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Elvis (21 September)

Austin Butler as Elvis. Images: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Film (2022). Baz Luhrmann’s sensory-loading exploration of the life of Elvis Presley and his relationship with his manager, Colonel Parker. Starring Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Elvis, streaming this week on Stan:

‘”Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis” sounds like a punchline. You don’t even need to see the film to know what you’re going to get: a dizzying whirlwind of glitz, glamour, rapid edits, and needle-drop musical numbers. But is that a bad thing?

‘Much like the ageing, demented Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) telling his story while wandering in a flapping hospital gown through a deserted casino, it turns out there’s such a thing as too much information.

‘Elvis tracks the life of the titular King of Rock’n Roll (Austin Butler) from start to finish, though not always exactly in that order. It’s a case of ‘print the legend’, though the more dubious elements are only glanced at (Elvis does shoot a couple of TV sets). Read more …