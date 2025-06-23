Stan: best new shows & films streaming this week

Stan: new this week

Hal & Harper (26 June)

Series. Hal and Harper are two codependent siblings living in LA, and are doing their best to navigate long-term relationships, friendships, and situationships. When their dad makes a big announcement, the two are forced to consider the current state of their lives and their complicated childhood.

Starring Mark Ruffalo, Lili Reinhart and Cooper Raiff.

Watch the trailer.

Stan: recently added

Revealed – Joh: Last King of Queensland (22 June)

Richard Roxburgh as Joh Bjelke-Petersen in Revealed – Joh: Last King of Queensland. Image: Stan

Documentary. A feature-length documentary about the divisive leader, conservative icon and former Queensland Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen, and a timely examination of progress, power, corruption, and Joh’s complex legacy.

Starring Richard Roxburgh. Watch the trailer.

The Surfer (15 June)

The Surfer. Image: Stan/ Madman. Streaming June 2025.

Film (2024). When a man returns to Australia to buy back his family home after many years in the US, he is humiliated in front of his teenage son by a group of local surfers who claim ownership over the secluded beach of his childhood.

Wounded, he defies them and remains at the beach, demanding acceptance. As the conflict escalates, he is brought right to the edge of his sanity and his entire identity is thrown into question.

Starring Nicolas Cage, Julian McMahon, Nic Cassim and Miranda Tapsell.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of The Surfer:

As the unnamed surfer of the title, Cage’s vibrantly dyed ginger lead plays a man determined to reclaim his roots after decades away in California, where his accent presumably got lost. Wanting to reconnect with his teenage son (Finn Little) – despite his ex-wife (on the phone) being pissed he pulled him out of school – he hopes to snap up his childhood home, newly on the market.

But the surfer falls foul of the overheated Australian market, forced to beg for more financing with Rahel Romahn’s real estate shark unwilling to buy him time. Read more …

This City Is Ours (4 June)

This City Is Ours. Image: Stan.

Series. This City is Ours is the story of Michael, a man who for all of his adult life has been involved in organised crime. But for the first time, Michael is in love. Now he sees a future: something to win and something to lose – Diana.

Starring Sean Bean, Saul Dibb, John Hayes and Eshref Reybrouck. Watch the trailer.

Kevin Costner’s The West (28 May)

Kevin Costner’s The West. Image: Stan.

Series. Executive produced and hosted by Academy Award-winner Kevin Costner, Kevin Costner’s The West: Season 1 is an eight-episode docuseries getting beyond the clichés and myths of the ‘Wild West’ perspectives that capture the spirit of opportunity, adventure and peril through the diverse, complex characters and untold stories that defined the era.

Starring Dane Thrun and Kevin Costner. Watch the trailer.

Mayans M.C. Seasons 1–5 (25 May)

Mayans M.C. Image: FX. Streaming on Stan.

Series. All five seasons of the gangster crime drama that ran from 2018 to 2023, set in the same fictional universe as Sons of Anarchy. Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes is a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the California-Mexico border.

A gifted son from a Mexican family who have suffered under cartel violence, he struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel and his need for respect from the women he loves.

Starring Stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas and Sarah Bolger. Watch the Season 1 trailer.