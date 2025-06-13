News

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is a living masterpiece

This is the way of the shinobi.
13 Jun 2025 12:34
Leah J. Williams
Image: Sega / Lizardcube

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance was not on my radar, prior to a recent game preview. In fact, I was drawn to a hands-on by the temptation of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, with Shinobi as an added bonus. But as soon as I got hands-on, I knew I was overlooking a gem. In action, playing Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is like roaming through an artwork. Pairing style and substance, it’s a must-play 2D sidescroller where every single frame is a masterpiece.

The game opens on a scene that would look at home on a traditional Japanese artwork, hung somewhere in a museum. You’re a talented shinobi – the legendary Joe Musashi – but your first duty is to your pregnant wife, who tends your homestead. But of course, the peace and beauty of your family life can’t last, as is the way of the shinobi. Moments after you’ve taken stock, breathed the clean air, and noted just how pretty your idyllic surrounds are, you’re beset by enemy ninjas.

Even in these skirmishes, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance reveals a real beauty. Against a lush, painterly backdrop, you face off against enemies by unleashing a range of devastating, graceful attacks. Each frame is rendered cleanly, with a cel-shaded art style that underlines movement and fluidity. When you throw a shuriken, you can see the arc of your arm, and watch it spin towards your enemies.

As you dance backwards and forwards along the screen, you can see every dramatic crease and twist along your ninja robes.

Image: Sega / Lizardcube

Unleashing more powerful attacks – kicks, punches – the game emphasises power with comic book-like flourishes of energy. You get big, dramatic slashes and swipes as you jump and dive. When you boost, an artful shadow behind you indicates your speed. These touches mean every blow lands with killer emphasis. It lends a sense of art to every encounter, as you’re weaving your way across screen, trailing a sword (and other weapons) of great power.

Read: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is the next big Mario Kart competitor

Joe Musashi is a legend, and Shinobi: Art of Vengeance elevates that legend, by making him feel larger than life, expanding his supernatural abilities and talents. In tighter moments, these also lend a sense of drama as you ‘charge up’ to defeat great hordes of enemies. See, as you hack and slash your way through fields and rocky caves, you’ll build energy for more powerful swings.

So when you’re faced with a horde of villains, or a boss type with high health, you can charge up in classic anime fashion, to unleash a powerful blast that takes out the entire field.

This ebb and flow of power, as you build it up and expel it, lends the game a real cinematic lens, as well as adding satisfaction to every blow. In these flourishes, Art of Vengeance reveals itself as a big, bold new chapter in the world of Shinobi. It artfully delivers its winding tale, and it’s all the more compelling for its stylistic choices.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance – Story Trailer

With such a sense of grace and drama in combat, the action serves the story very well. It all coalesces into a unique game of incredible style, that is a genuine marvel to play through. One taste has certainly not been enough. I look forward to seeing more from Shinobi: Art of Vengeance in future.

As announced, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is set to launch on 29 August 2025.

