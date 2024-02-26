News

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 26 February to 3 March in Australia.
26 Feb 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Nina Sosanya in Screw. Image: Mark Mainz/ SBS.

New this week

The Blonde One (26 Feb)

Film. When colleagues Gabriel become housemates in Buenos Aires, romance blossoms. Starring Alfonso Bardon, Justo Calabria and Gaston Re.

Joyland (27 Feb)

Film. A man lands a job as a backup dancer at a Bollywood-inspired burlesque and falls head over heels for a trans woman. Starring Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq and Alina Khan.

Jump, Darling (28 Feb)

Film. A newbie drag queen in the aftermath of a breakup moves to the country and finds his grandmother in rapidly failing health – and desperate to avoid the nursing home. Starring Cloris Leachman, Thomas Duplessie and Jayne Eastwood.

Bendetta (29 Feb)

Film. A 17th-century nun finds herself in a lesbian affair with a novice … making life awkward. Starring Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Daphne Patakia.

Screw (1 March)

Darkly comic drama series set in Long Marsh men’s prison in the UK, following officers Leigh Henry and Rose Gill – both of whom have secrets seemingly at odds with their roles as prison guards. Starring Nina Sosanya and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell.

Added last week

Catch Me A Killer (22 Feb)

Series. A journalist turned-psychologist becomes South Africa’s first serial killer profiler, in this story based on the novel of the same name. Starring Charlotte Hope.

Those Who Stayed (24 Feb)

Drama anthology series inspired by true events in Kyiv after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 2022, after which every second person left Kyiv. These are the sad, funny, grim and inspirational stories of those who stayed behind.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

