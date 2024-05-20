SBS on Demand: new shows streaming this week

Who Do You Think You Are? – Season 15 (Episode 3, Tuesday 21 May)

Kathy Lette in Who Do You Think You Are? Image: SBS.

Series. Eight new prominent Australian personalities trek across the globe to delve into the mystery of their ancestral pasts in a brand-new season of Who Do You Think You Are?. Travelling to isolated parts of Australia, Norway, the United Kingdom, the USA, New Zealand, and France, they unearth secrets and stories that profoundly change their understanding of their own family, and ultimately their sense of self. In Episode three, feminist author Kathy Lette is thrilled to discover formidable females in Norway, and a resilient First Fleet convict who fought in one of the bloodiest battles of the American War of Independence.

Alone Australia – Season 2 (episode 9, Wednesday 22 May)

Alone Australia, Season 2. Image: SBS.

The record-breaking smash hit survival series. In this episode, with winter setting in, the final contestants face food shortages and desperation. Who among them will be the winner?

This Town (22 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Drama series. From acclaimed British screenwriter Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) comes an electrifying new series that tells a story of family ties, teenage kicks, and redemption. Opening in 1981, at a moment of huge social unrest, it tells the story of a group of young people fighting to choose their own paths, each in need of the second chance that music offers. All six episodes available.

24 Hours In Aldi (22 May)

Documentary. Discover how Aldi went from a small-town German discount supermarket to one of Britain’s cheapest supermarket chains with global reach. In 24 hours in Aldi, we’ll explore the tips and tricks of this budget giant and learn the secrets of how they really keep their customers.

Read: Swift Street, SBS Review: first class crime drama

Recently added to SBS on Demand

Our Law – Season 2 (SBS & NITV)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

This eight-part docu series continues to break new ground, privy to frontline police operations, squad-car conversations, high stakes decision making and the powerful personal journeys of First Nations police officers and recruits around Australia.

Read: Our Law Season 2 review: sparking hope for a fairer system

Gloria Bell

Film. A free-spirited divorcee spends her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. She soon finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with the joys of budding love and the complications of dating. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, starring Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Michael Cera.

Swift Street

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

This action-packed drama follows 21-year-old street smart Elsie who must team up with her jaded old-school hustler father to get him out of a $26k debt and save him from a merciless crime boss. In this episode, Elsie seeks out her estranged mother Moreblessing for help, while Robert worries Elsie might abandon him.

Read: Swift Street, SBS review: first-class crime series

Black Bear

Film. A filmmaker suffering from a lack of inspiration retreats to an isolated lake house, where she manipulates and controls her hosts in an attempt to create a work of art. Directed and written by Lawrence Michael Levine, starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon.

The Nest

Film. An entrepreneur and his family begin to unravel after moving into an old country manor in England in the 1980s. Directed and written by Sean Durkin, starring Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Oona Roche.

The Dry – Season 2

Series. Shiv’s 36 and 7 months sober. She’s determined to get sobriety right this time and steer clear of all her old temptations and triggers. But what if the biggest threat to Shiv’s stability turns out to be closer to home? Giving up alcohol is one thing… but what about giving up her dysfunctional family?