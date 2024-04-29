SBS On Demand: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

29 April

Tony Robinson’s Marvellous Machines

Sir Tony Robinson travels the world to explore the most unusual and innovative machines and vehicles. This exciting new series celebrates a host of modern engineering marvels, many of which you would never have known even existed.

30 April

The Great Amazon Heist

Writer, filmmaker, and internet trickster Oobah Butler takes on Amazon. He goes undercover at one of Amazon’s biggest fulfilment centres in the UK, to see first-hand the conditions faced by workers, and hacks the algorithm to get a fake product to number one.

1 May

Alone Australia – new episode

The record-breaking smash hit survival series Alone Australia returns. This time, 10 Australian survivalists will be dropped into the extreme and wild terrain of New Zealand’s South Island (Aotearoa’s Te Waipounamu), where they face the ultimate test of human will. In this episode, New Zealand’s wild weather, lack of food and some bad luck force all of the contestants to dig deep.

Swift Street – new episodes

This action-packed drama follows 21-year-old street smart Elsie who must team up with her jaded old-school hustler father to get him out of a $26k debt and save him from a merciless crime boss. In this episode, Elsie seeks out her estranged mother Moreblessing for help, while Robert worries Elsie might abandon him.

Read: Swift Street, SBS review: first-class crime series

I Get Knocked Down

Part music documentary, part unflinching character study, part a punk version of ‘A Christmas Carol’, I

Get Knocked Down is a surreal and deeply human story of the most audacious anarchist music experiment and a call to arms to those who think activism is best undertaken by someone else.

Rik Stein’s Food Stories

Rick Stein is embarking on a mouth-watering, heartfelt cookery pilgrimage around the UK to explore what we eat today and why we eat it. His mission? To meet the pioneers of the twenty-first century British food scene.

Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes – new episode

In this series, the Michelin-starred chef takes a gastronomic tour of the famous Middle Eastern city. With its 13,000 restaurants, Dubai is one of the fastest-growing foodie hubs in the world and in this series, renowned chef Jason takes us on a culinary journey across the city.

2 May

Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy – new episodes

Sophie Grigson turned her back on her life in the UK, packed up her car and moved to Puglia in the heel of Italy. She’s made a new life for herself there meeting new friends, learning how to cook the Puglian way and exploring this part of Italy.

3 May

Ainsley’s Taste of Malta

Join Ainsley Harriott as he explores the effervescent culture and cuisine of this historic island paradise. Packed with sunshine, laughter, and incredible food, Ainsley searches out the freshest ingredients and cooks up a feast that reflects the Maltese foodie fusion of Mediterranean and Arabic influences.

The Great Erection Deception

This is the true story about a Mormon and a vegan who got together to create a sexual supplement that would compete with giant Viagra. They called the pill Stiff Nights; it sold in its millions and found happy customers across America. But there was no happy ending for its creators.

Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure

In his last TV project before his untimely death last year, join Paul O’Grady as he travels through Thailand and Laos to celebrate the wonderful work done by elephant conservation centres to rescue, rehabilitate and protect these most majestic, but vulnerable, of animals

4 May

Charles III: The Coronation Year

The UK was another country the last time a monarch was crowned. Now, seventy years on, Charles III has to show what sort of a monarch he is going to be for modern Britain. With exclusive access to the King and Queen Camilla, this historic film follows them behind the scenes during the first year of their reign, including unprecedented access to preparations for the Coronation and the day itself.

The Matrix Generation

In 1999, a film shook an entire generation and reached the top of the box-office world-wide. The Matrix saga was born and quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon making famous a duo of filmmakers: the Wachowskis. The film’s prophetic aspects are explored in this unprecedented documentary, exploring the many social and political issues it foresaw: use of technologies, hacking, gender and identity issues, and fake news.

Cycling: Giro d’Italia Stage 1

Live cycling coverage of the Giro d’Italia 2024 Stage 1. Turin, Italy.

Recently added

23 April

Travel Man – Season 12

Alan Davies and Joe Lycett in Travel Man – Season 12. Image: SBS.

A quartet of minibreaks starting in Trieste, where Alan Davies accompanies Joe Lycett for 48 hours in northern Italy. After that, the guests are Desiree Birch in Finnish Lapland; comedian and podcaster Adam Buxton in Prague; and comedian Jessica Fostekew in Lanzarote.