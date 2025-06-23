SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Harrods: The Rise & Fall Of A British Institution (25 June)

Documentary. For over 100 years, Harrods was an international symbol of luxury, wealth and British prestige. With over one million feet of sales floor and 5,000 employees, it lived by the motto ‘everything for everybody, everywhere’.

Now the store has become a tacky tourist attraction, and its reputation tarnished by the allegations of sexual abuse against its former chairman, Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Warm Props (26 June)

Digital Originals: Warm Props. Image: SBS On Demand, NITV.

Series. Warm Props, by Jub Clerc, takes audiences behind the scenes with Charlie (Tehya Makani), who returns to a chaotic film shoot in her hometown in Western Australia and must then face her past as her narcissistic boss threatens the stability of her career and personal life.

Starring Rarriwuy Hick and Jillian Nguyen. Part of the SBS NITV Digital Originals initiative.

Hunt For Truth: Tasmanian Tiger Verdict (26 June)

Documentary. The hit SBS documentary series Hunt for Truth: Tasmanian Tiger returns for a final, gripping instalment, chasing fresh clues, investigating compelling new evidence, and delivering a long-awaited verdict on one of the world’s greatest wildlife mysteries.

Tim Noonan leads viewers on a wild and emotional journey into the mystery of the thylacine, the legendary Tasmanian tiger.

Black Daisies (26 June)

Series. Amid the echoes of a small town’s past, geologist Lena faces her worst fear when her estranged teenage daughter Ada vanishes alongside kindergarten children in her care.

Returning to her hometown, Lena partners with Rafal, a childhood friend, now a policeman. Together, they uncover a chilling link to a local businesswoman with a dark facade of philanthropy and a connection with an eccentric scientist.

Starring Karolina Kominek and Alicja Wieniawa-Narkiewicz.

Iris (26 June)

Series. I this French comedy from Doria Tillier, a teacher called Iris disagrees about everything all the time and with everyone. Under these kinds of conditions, how can she meet a man who understands her?

From The Ashes of World War II (28 June)

Documentary series. From the Ashes of World War II is an evocative exploration of seven nations emerging from the rubble of war, showcasing how devastation shaped the identity, culture, and resilience of these societies.

This six-part series explores the extraordinary recovery of Japan, Germany, Great Britain, Russia, Poland, Italy, and France through the prism of architecture, urban planning and social transformation.

SBS On Demand: recently added

Moonbird (19 June)

Moonbird. Image: SBS On Demand/ NITV.

Series. Moonbird was one of only eight projects worldwide to be featured in the Short Forms Competition at Series Mania in 2025. It is a co-production between the first-ever Tasmanian Aboriginal screen production company, Kutikina Productions, and Sheoak Films.

The series explores the relationship between a recently sober father (Kyle Morrison) and his son (Lennox Monaghan) who attempt to reconnect through a traditional muttonbirding season on a remote Tasmanian island.

Moonbird is co-created, and co-written by Adam Thompson, and co-created, co-written and directed by Nathan Maynard. Watch the trailer.

Families Like Ours (20 June)

Families Like Ours. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. The first television series from Thomas Vinterberg, director of the Academy Award-winning film Another Round.

The drama considers what might happen if an entire country had to be evacuated, scattering the population across the globe and turning Vinterberg’s home nation of Denmark into just a memory.

Set in a not-too-distant future, the rising water levels can no longer be ignored and Denmark needs to be evacuated. As people disperse in all directions, they must bid farewell to what they love, what they know, and who they are. Slowly but steadily, everything changes. All property becomes worthless, all fortunes shift, and luck favours only a few.

Starring Amaryllis August, Paprika Steen and Nikolaj Lie Kaas. Watch the trailer.