Prime Video: new shows and films streaming April 2024

Have a Prime Video account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

1 April

Justified – Seasons 1–6

Justified. Image: Prime Video.

US Marshal Raylan Givens, a ‘strong-willed, quiet law-man haunted by his past’, returns to his native town to see that justice is served to those in need … and served in the way he deems fit. Starring Tomothy Olyphant, Nick Searcy and Joelle Carter.

Jumanji: The Next Level

2019 film. The gang reunites but the game has changed. This time, they have to rescue one of their own and traverse environmental extremes in order to survive – with plenty of laughs along the way. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart.

2 April

Constantine

2005 film. John Constantine – a supernatural exorcist and demonologist – tries to help a policewoman prove that her sister’s death was not a suicide. Starring Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz and Djimon Hounsou.

4 April

Música

2024 film. Rudy, a young street performer from Newark with synesthesia, has to come to terms with college life, his Brazilian heritage, family problems and other life issues, all the while trying to convince his girlfriend Haley that he has some kind of plan for the future. Starring Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes and Frencesca Reale.

5 April

How to Date Billy Walsh

How to Date Billy Walsh. Image: Prime Video.

2024 film. Teenagers Amelia and Archie have been best friends since childhood but, as Amelia falls head over heels for a new transfer student, Billy Walsh, Archie rues not confessing his true romantic feelings for Amelia. Starring Sebastian Croft, Charithra Chandran and Tanner Buchanan.

10 April

Goosebumps

A teenager joins forces with with the daughter horror author RL Stine when it becomes apparent the writer’s fictional demons have been set free in Madison, Delaware. Starring Jack Black, Dylan Minnette and Odeya Rush.

11 April

Fallout – Season 1

Series. Based on the hit videogame of the same name, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have, set in a post-apocalyptic LA where people have to live in underground bunkers to survive. Starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Moisés Arias.

18 April

Puppy Love

2023 film. After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole and socially anxious Max vow to lose each other’s numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way, forcing the humans to become responsible co-parents. Starring Lucy Hale, Grant Gustin, Jane Seymour, Michael Hitchcock and Nore Davis.

Going Home With Tyler Cameron

Series starring reality TV star and former The Bachelorette ‘heartthrob’ Tyler Cameron as he follows his dream of starting his own construction and home renovation company. With the help of his team members – house-flipping expert, Robb Ritch, and Miami-based interior designer, Jessica Quintero – Tyler builds his company from the ground up, exceeding his clients’ expectations one home renovation at a time.

25 April

Them: The Scare – Season 2

Them: The Scare. Image: Prime Video.

Series. We’re back in Los Angeles County (but now in 1991 instead of 1952). LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Starring Deborah Ayorinde, Pam Grier, Luke James and Joshua J. Williams.

28 April

American Ultra

2015 film. A stoner-come-government agent is seen as too high-risk and targeted for extermination. But he’s too high, and too well-trained, for his would-be assassins. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewar and Connie Britton.

30 April

Jupiter Ascending

2015 film. A young woman discovers she is the heiress of intergalactic nobility but must also fight to protect Earth’s inhabitants from an ancient and destructive industry. Starring Channing tatum, Mila Kunis and Eddie Redmayne.