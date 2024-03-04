Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

New this week

The Thundermans Return (7 march)

In this 2024 film by Trevor Kirschner, we’re back with the family as they enter a new era of superhero crimefighting. Starring Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo and Addison Riecke.

Unseen (7 March)

2023 horror film by Yoko Okumura, following a gas station worker who receives a call from a nearly blind woman on the run from her ex in the woods. Starring Midori Francis, Jolene Purdy and Missi Pyle.

Added recently

Big Nate – Season 2 B (27 Feb)

The small-screen adaptation of the bestselling children’s book and comic strip returns, delving deeper into the stories of Nate’s friends and family.

Rock Paper Scissors (28 Feb)

Animated series. Rock, Paper and Scissors are best friends and roommates bound by their love for wild competitions with more than a touch of the absurd.

As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial (28 Feb)

Documentary exploring the long-term practice by law enforcement of using sing rappers’ lyrics as evidence in criminal cases.