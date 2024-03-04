News

Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Paramount+ from 4 to 10 March in Australia.
4 Mar 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Unseen. Image: Paramount Home Entertainment.

New this week

The Thundermans Return (7 march)

In this 2024 film by Trevor Kirschner, we’re back with the family as they enter a new era of superhero crimefighting. Starring Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo and Addison Riecke.

Unseen (7 March)

2023 horror film by Yoko Okumura, following a gas station worker who receives a call from a nearly blind woman on the run from her ex in the woods. Starring Midori Francis, Jolene Purdy and Missi Pyle.

Added recently

Big Nate – Season 2 B (27 Feb)

The small-screen adaptation of the bestselling children’s book and comic strip returns, delving deeper into the stories of Nate’s friends and family.

Rock Paper Scissors (28 Feb)

Animated series. Rock, Paper and Scissors are best friends and roommates bound by their love for wild competitions with more than a touch of the absurd.

As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial (28 Feb)

Documentary exploring the long-term practice by law enforcement of using sing rappers’ lyrics as evidence in criminal cases.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

