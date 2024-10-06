News

Paramount+: best new shows streaming this week

From 7 to 13 October 2024: your guide to the best new shows to stream on Paramount+.
6 Oct 2024 16:10
Paul Dalgarno
SpongeBob SquarePants Kreepaway Kamp. Image: Paramount+. New shows streaming.

Paramount+: new show streaming

SpongeBob SquarePants Kreepaway Kamp (11 October)

Special animated feature. The landmark 25th anniversary celebrations for SpongeBob SquarePants continues with this all-new Halloween special. The one-hour feature sees fan-favourite characters reuniting at Kamp Koral, including SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Pearl, Bubble Bass, Kevin C. Cucumber, Larry the Lobster, Mrs. Puff, and more.

While at the reunion, the gang are stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows as campers start disappearing one by one. Watch the teaser trailer.

Paramount+: recently added

Aussie Shore – Season 1 (3 October)

Aussie Shore. Image: Paramount+. New Shows Streaming.
Reality series. The first Australian iteration of the hit international Shores franchise. Eleven ‘unapologetically wild, sexy, hilarious, authentic and confident singletons come together as one big dysfunctional family and call Cairns, North Queensland their home for the most unforgettable and unfiltered summer of their lives’. As House Boss, Charlotte Crosby will help them navigate the highs and lows of living, working and partying together. Watch the trailer.

Cocaine Bear (24 September)

Cocaine Bear. Image: Universal Pictures/ Paramount+. New Shows Streaming.
Film (2023). An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converge on a Georgia forest where a huge black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine from a cargo plane. Starring Keri Russell, Ray Liotta and O’Shea Jackson. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Cocaine Bear will have you snorting with laughter – review

Bob Marley: One Love (28 September)

Film (2024). Celebrate the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love, peace, and unity. In this powerful and uplifting film, discover Bob Marley’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music that changed the world. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch and James Norton. Watch the trailer.

Apartment 7A (28 September)

Film (2024). Set in 1965 New York City, the film tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, exploring what happened in Bamford before Rosemary moved in. When a struggling, young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame. Starring Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest and Jim Sturgess. Watch the trailer.

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (18 September)

Series. Season 2 of hit live-action series features more hilarious adventures in the town of Royal Woods. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own and more. Starring Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno and Bian Stepanek.

Nöthin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal (18 September)

Documentary series. This three-part music docuseries features interviews with those who lived the scene, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo, and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-O, among many others. Each episode showcases the insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day.

Frasier – Season 2 (20 September)

Frasier – Season 2. Image: Paramount+. New To Streaming.
Series. Season 2 follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and—with hope— finally fulfil an old dream or two. Starring Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
