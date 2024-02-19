News

Netflix: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Netflix from 19 to 25 February in Australia.
19 Feb 2024
Streaming

Avatar: The Last Airbender. Image: Netflix.

New this week

Avatar: The Last Airbender (21 Feb)

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony – then everything changed. A live-action reimagining of the popular animated series. Starring Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu, Ken Leung.

Mea Culpa (23 Feb)

Film. A criminal defence attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes. Starring Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, Kerry O’Malley, Sean Sagar.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 6 (23 Feb)

Series. Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane – both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Added last week

Love is Blind – Season 6 (14 Feb)

Singles in Charlotte shake up their search for love by entering the pods and embarking on a wild journey of romance and self-discovery over four weeks. Starring Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey.

The Vince Staples Show (15 Feb)

Series. Kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach. Starring Vince Staples.

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies (16 Feb)

Series. Inspired by AFL legend Eddie Betts’ popular book series, Eddie’s Lil’ Homies joins Eddie and his ragtag group of friends on their playground adventures as they navigate the fun and challenges of friendship. Starring Hunter Page-Lochard, Miah Madden, Leela Varghese, Crystal Nguyen, Billy Betts.

Einstein and the Bomb (16 Feb)

What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Television News Features Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
