Netflix: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new shows streaming on Netflix from 8 to 14 April in Australia.
8 Apr 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz

Heartbreak High Season 2. Image: Netflix.

New to streaming this week

Spirit Rangers – Season 3 (8 April)

Animated series. Native American siblings Kodiak, Summer and Eddy Skycedar have a shared secret: they’re Spirit Rangers.

Below Deck – Season 7 (8 April)

The return of the reality TV series following the ups and downs of the crew on a multimillion dollar charter boat.

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good (9 April)

Comedian Neal Brennan riffs in this stand-up special on crypto, social media flexes, sex compliments and the link between greatness and mental health.

Comedian Neil Brennan. Image: Netflix.

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (10 April)

Series. An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy and death. Starring Hatik, Noémie Schmidt and Camille Lou.

The Hijacking of Flight 601 (10 April)

Series. Two armed revolutionaries hijack and threaten to blow up Flight 601 unless the Colombian government releases 50 political prisoners and pays them a large cash ransom. Inspired by the longest aerial hijacking in Latin American history, on 30 May, 1973. Starring Mónica Lopera, Christian Tappan, Ángela Cano and Enrique Carriazo.

What Jennifer Did (10 April)

Documentary film. It was a violent crime that shook a quiet Canadian town: Mysterious intruders break into the home of Vietnamese immigrants, terrorize the family, and leave a traumatized daughter as the only witness. Director Jenny Popplewell (American Murder: The Family Next Door) uses police interrogation footage and testimony from those involved to unravel a web of complexities that no one saw coming.

Heartbreak High – Season 2 (11 April)

Series. Term Two begins at Hartley High, the ‘lowest ranking school in the district’, with new faces, new drama and new excitement. Starring Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden and Thomas Weatherall.

As The Crow Flies – Season 3 (11 April)

Series. Return of the show in which a young fan manipulates her way into a seasoned anchor’s newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen. Starring Birce Akalay, Miray Daner and İbrahim Çelikkol.

Read: 3 Body Problem, Netflix review: it must be seen

Recently added

Ripley (4 April)

Miniseries. A grifter is drawn into a world of wealth and privilege after taking a unique job in Italy. But to seize the life he wants, he must build a web of lies. Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith. Starring Dakota Fanning, Andrew Scott and Johnny Flynn.

I Woke Up A Vampire – Season 2 (4 April)

Series. The return of Carmie, who discovered on her thirteenth birthday that she was half-human, half-vampire … making school life even more complicated than it already was. Starring Kaileen Angelic Chang, Niko Ceci and Zebastin Borjeau.

Parasyte: The Grey (5 April)

Japanese-Korean series. People must rise to combat unidentified parasites after they violently take over human hosts and gain power in this live action adaptation of Manga horror series.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

