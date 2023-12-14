Netflix: new shows and films streaming January 2024

Have a Netflix account but don’t know what to watch? Never fear – our January highlights guide will help you out.

4 Jan

The Brothers Sun

When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother. Stars Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li.

Society of the Snow

In 1972, a Uruguayan flight crashed in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to become each other’s best hope. A film by J.A. Bayona.

5 Jan

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

Gyeongseong, 1945. In Seoul’s grim era under colonial rule, an entrepreneur and a sleuth fight for survival and face a monster born out of human greed.

Good Grief

An artist grieving the loss of his beloved writer husband takes his two best friends on a trip to Paris, where they unpack messy secrets and hard truths. Stars Daniel Levy, Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, Himesh Pate.

11 Jan

Boy Swallows Universe

Boy Swallows Universe. Image: Netflix.

A coming-of-age story set in 1980s Brisbane that blends the magic and innocence of youth with the brutal reality of the adult world. A lost father, a mute brother, a recovering addict mum, a heroin dealer for a stepfather, and a notorious criminal for a babysitter. Eli Bell is just trying to follow his heart and understand what it means to become a good man, but fate keeps throwing obstacles in his way.

Sonic Prime: Chapter 3

After Nine steals the Paradox Prism to create a world all for himself, Sonic must team up with unlikely allies to protect the universe as he knows it.

12 Jan

Lift

A professional thief and his expert crew attempt the ultimate heist: stealing $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane – 40,000 feet in the air.

15 Jan

Maboroshi

A factory explosion plunges a small town into a timeless freeze, leaving 14-year-old Masamune and his pals to grapple with a quickly collapsing reality.

24 Jan

Queer Eye: Season 8

Queer Eye Season 8. Image: Netflix.

The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes — one emotional makeover at a time.

25 Jan

Griselda

Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as the Godmother.

30 Jan

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down

A new special from Jack Whitehall.

31 Jan

Alexander the Great

Combining expert interviews with gripping reenactments, this docudrama explores the life of Alexander the Great through his conquest of the Persian Empire.