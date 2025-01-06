Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy (7 Jan)

Special. In his 27th year in comedy, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias reminisces on the perils of life: from dating, to home break-ins, to turbulent plane rides, Gabriel is just here to save the world from eternal seriousness. Watch the trailer.

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action (7 Jan)

Documentary. This jaw-dropping documentary goes behind the scenes of America’s most controversial talk show to expose its biggest scandals, both on- and off-camera.

WWE Raw: 2025 (7 Jan)

WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every Monday night.

WWE Smackdown: 2025 (11 Jan)

WWE’s top Superstars settle scores and spark rivalries in weekly in-ring competition featuring action-packed matches from the blue brand.

Netflix: recently added

Missing You (1 Jan)

Missing You. Image: Netflix.

Series. When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past. Starring Rosalind Eleazar, Ashley Walters, Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage and Sir Lenny Henry. Watch the trailer.

Cunk On Life (2 Jan)

Deadpan documentarian Philomena Cunk confounds philosophers and academics in her quest to understand the meaning of life in this feature-length special. Starring Diane Morgan.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance is Most Fowl (3 Jan)

Film (2024). Top dog Gromit springs into action to save his master when Wallace’s high-tech invention goes rogue and he’s framed for a series of suspicious crimes. Starring Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan and Adjoa Andoh.

WWE’s top Superstars settle scores and spark rivalries in weekly in-ring competition featuring action-packed matches from the blue brand.

Squid Game – Season 2 (26 Dec)

Squid Game – Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Season. Heralding the return of the worldwide hit, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US.

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo and Yim Si-wan.

Watch the trailer.

Virgin River – Season 6 (19 Dec)

Virgin River – Season 6. Image: Netflix.

Series. New beginnings, uncovered secrets and second thoughts: as Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, they learn more about each other – and their loved ones. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson and Tim Matheson. Watch the trailer.

No Good Deed (12 Dec)

No Good Deed. Image: Netflix.

Series. The sale of Paul and Lydia’s picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets – and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers. Starring Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano and Linda Cardellini.

Black Doves (5 Dec)

Black Doves. Image: Netflix.

Series. When a spy posing as a politician’s wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth – and vengeance. Starring Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire. Watch the trailer.

Dune: Part Two (12 Dec)

Dune: Part Two. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Netflix.

Film (2024). Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen to seek revenge against those who destroyed his family, leading to a struggle for power and spice. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Dune: Part Two:

‘Rather than simply pad things out with fresh subplots or new characters (though Dune Part Two does feature both), Villeneuve doubles down on going big. Call it a vibes-based approach to storytelling: overwhelming visuals and a pummelling score work hard to give this a constant bone-deep sense of profundity and meaning even where the story itself is just a series of rebel attacks on farm trucks.

‘As for the story: now hiding out with a band of Fremen led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem) Paul and his pregnant mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) – the last survivors of House Atreides, sent to rule the economically vital planet Arrakis as part of what turns out to have been a murderous trap laid by the Emperor (Christopher Walken) and rival House Harkonnen – gradually come to be accepted by them and are initiated into their desert ways.’ Read more …