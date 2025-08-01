Magic: The Gathering‘s newly-released Edge of Eternities set was dogged by apprehension on reveal. What do you mean MTG is going back to space, and it’s serious this time? Where’s the magic in space? But even clouded by this doubt myself, I’ve found Edge of Eternities to be entirely refreshing in its newness. While this set undoubtedly feels different compared to its predecessors, strong thematic ties, gorgeous artwork, and a slate of new and moreish mechanics ensure this set is an inspiring side chapter.

With the world of MTG heading to a vast array of universes lately, from the Marvel universe to SpongeBob SquarePants, Fallout, The Lord of the Rings, and beyond, there’s certainly room for adventures into outer space. In a world of werewolves, vampires, and alien Phyrexians, of course there’s room for space whales and cosmic star monsters.

Edge of Eternities is relatively siloed from the action of the main MTG universe, by design. It takes place on the outer edge of that world’s galaxy, and there’s only a handful of ties to the overarching lore. Thematically, the separation works well, with intergalactic conflict allowed to take place without feeling overtly intrusive or strange for the franchise’s lore. And for those who do want more connection, the inclusion of the Phyrexians and Tezzeret provide light touchpoints.

In this siloing, Edge of Eternities can exist as its own thing – a jumping on point for new players, sure, but also a refreshing change of pace for returning players. Eschewing the ongoing plot of MTG leaves room for the rise of space cults and heroic new fighters, who battle for the soul of planets. It allows for bright new stories to be told, in arenas where they can flourish.

MTG Edge of Eternities‘ new mechanics allow for rich flavour

New mechanics help to elevate these stories, with the opposing Warp and Void abilities offering cool ‘space flavour’ to spice up gameplay. On many new Edge of Eternities cards, you’ll find the option to ‘Warp’ through space-time, with this mechanic allowing you to play cards early, for a single turn, and then play them later for additional cost. In action, it gives the impression of teleporting in and out of the battlefield.

But of course, warping has its consequences. Some cards also have Void abilities that allow them to check whether something has been Warped in a particular turn. If it has, you get the opportunity for a devastating counterspell which can destroy the creature that Warped. For every action, a consequence.

As a player who loves to push buttons, the dogfighting aspect of these dual abilities is a wonderful touch, and adds that cool sci-fi flavour. It’s almost a bit Spy vs. Spy, with Warp characters being constantly dogged by Void characters. Of course, some Warp and Void abilities pair better than others, so you can use them antagonistically, or to benefit your latest scheme.

Station is another fantastic new MTG mechanic that I swiftly fell in love with. This is largely on new Spacecraft-type artifacts and Planets, and serves as a ‘rev’ style mechanic. When a certain Planet or Spacecraft is played, you can spend your time ‘Stationing’ that card by tapping a Creature you control, and contributing their power in the form of charge counters. Once this card fully charged, you get an additional ability or change.

For example, at 12+ charge counters, the excellent Uthros, Titanic Godcore allows you to spend one blue mana and tap the card to add one blue mana for each artifact you control. Placing this in an artifact-heavy deck, you can see how immediately this would allow for mana ramp.

Charging my new favourite Commander, Inspirit, Flagship Vessel, turns it into a 5/5 Flying creature that gives other artifacts hexproof and indestructible.

Having something ‘extra’ to focus on while you play, beyond initiating combat and mucking around with artifacts, sorceries, instants, and enchantments, delighted me endlessly. I enjoy having another choice for each of my creatures, and while tapping does make them vulnerable, the joy of fully charging a powerful card is intense.

Final verdict

The combination of these new MTG mechanics, and a wonderful, consistent art style, allows Edge of Eternities ample personality. It’s a set that arrives feeling extremely well-realised, with a strong consistency in its world building, creature inclusions, and thematic mechanics.

With strong new cards in Planets and Spacecrafts, it also creates a sense of wonderful cosmic dread. Power levels are high, and that means combat is tough, and you’re always fearful of your opponent’s next move. You need to keep your wits about you as you’re assailed by cosmic dragons and space dust.

While there are some who may be disappointed by how siloed this set feels, everyone else is likely to have a grand old time exploring space, flinging lasers and cosmic magic, through a bright, wonderful, and occasionally horrifying new world.

An MTG Edge of Eternities Commander Deck, booster packs, collector booster packs, and a bundle were provided to ScreenHub for the purposes of this review.

