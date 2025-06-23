HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming this week

Max: new this week

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 (23 June)

Series. After arriving in the US for urgent medical treatment to save her son, a Cambodian-Filipino doctor realises she has to rely on herself, not the system, to save her son.

Starring Elodie Yung, Martha Millan and Sean Lew. Watch the trailer.

Enigma (25 June)

Enigma. Image: Max.

Documentary. Exploring transgender identity and legacy and chronicling the divergent paths of iconic pioneers April Ashley, Amanda Lear, and others, acclaimed filmmaker Zackary Drucker explores questions of identity and survival, revealing the disparate but intertwined stories of women whose lives helped shape trans culture and history.

My Mom Jayne (28 June)

Documentary. Mariska Hargitay was three years old when her mother, Jayne Mansfield, tragically died in a car accident at the age of 34. The film follows Mariska as she seeks to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time.

Max: recently added

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk Season 9 (17 June)

Series. Former cast members from the reality show binge and comment on some of the most talked-about episodes of 90 Day Fiancé.

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie (20 June)

Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie. Image: Max.

Documentary series. When a young wife and mother goes missing in Northern California, a nationwide search is launched. Sherri Papini returns 22 days later – battered, bruised and branded – with a bizarre story about her abduction. Watch the trailer.

John Wick (21 June)

Film (2014). The first film in the John Wick franchise sees a grieving former hitman seek revenge after his dog is killed. Starring Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist and Alfie Allen.

Exposed: Naked Crimes Season 3 (9 June)

Series. Witnesses and police share the naked truth about dangerous crimes committed in the nude.

The Expendables (14 June).

Film (2010). A team of mercenaries come together to kill a Latin American dictator.

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Jet Li. Also on 14 June: The Expendables 2 (2012) and The Expendables 3 (2014). Watch the trailer.

The Mortician (2 June)

The Mortician. Image: Max.

Series. This three-part documentary series chronicles a trusted family-owned funeral home that hid behind a façade of decency and propriety to take advantage of loved ones at their most vulnerable moments.

In the early 1980s, David Sconce, scion of the Lamb family, took over the family business and sought to exploit the deceased in numerous ways to expand their earnings. Driven by profit, the Lamb Funeral Home in Pasadena, California engaged in years of morally questionable and inhumane practices. Watch the trailer.

Mountainhead (1 June)

Mountainhead. Image: Max.

Film (2025). A group of billionaire friends get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.

Starring Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef. Watch the trailer.

And Just Like That… Season 3 (30 May)

And Just Like That … Image: Max.

Series. The return of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema and LTW in Michael Patrick King’s comedy drama sequel to Sex and the City, where the characters face the complicated reality of life, love, sex and friendship in their 50s in New York City.

Starring Sarah Jessica parker, Cynthia Nixon ad Kristin Davis. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of And Just Like That… Season 3 on Max:

If the first two seasons flailed around trying to recapture the original’s sometimes spiky spark, this seems to have settled down and realised that what the fans wanted back was the characters they love. It’s not quite in a happily ever after rut – Carrie gets attacked by a wave of rats in the second episode – but the early episodes reveal a show largely content to just play the hits. Read more …