FBOY Island Australia on Binge: dating just got even weirder

Is it even love if it doesn't happen on an exotic island with camera crews tracking every twist and turn?
1 May 2023
ScreenHub staff

Streaming

FBOY Island Australia. Image: Binge.

Just when you thought reality dating shows couldn’t get any worse, sorry, better, Binge has released the first official teaser trailer for FBOY Island Australia, which premieres on the streamer on 29 May.

The 10-episode reality series hosted by radio host and reality star Abbie Chatfield (runner-up on The Bachelor Australia in 2019) will follow three Australian women – Molly O’Halloran, Sophie Blackley and Ziara Rae – as they navigate the dating pool together to uncover who are the self-proclaimed ‘nice guys’ (whatever that means) looking for lurv, and who are the self-proclaimed ‘FBoys’, which, according to dictionary.com, is a slang term for:

the one who doesn’t respect women, but relies on them heavily. He’s distant, doesn’t care about other people’s time, and won’t commit. He’s self-absorbed, does stupid things, and fucks with others’ emotions. only there to play the game and take home the cash prize.’

You can probably guess what the ‘f’ stands for.

The show is a local take on the American version of the show, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.  Nikki Glaser, and is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (WBITVP) for BINGE.

FBoy Island Australia premieres May 29 on Binge.



