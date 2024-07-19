News

Dune: Prophecy, Binge streaming preview

A new teaser is out for Dune: Prophecy, the prequel series set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides.
19 Jul 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Dune: Prophecy. Image: Max/Binge

Emily Watson in Dune: Prophecy. Image: Max/Binge

What is Dune: Prophecy about?

It’s set in the universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides. The new series follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. Dune: Prophecy is mainly inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. 

Do I need to watch the Dune films to know what’s going on?

Nope – this is a separate tale to the one being told in the Dune films by Denis Villeneuve.

Show me the trailer

Who stars in Dune: Prophecy?

The series features Australian stars Travis Fimmel, Josh Heuston, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Yerin Ha.

The cast also includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, and Emma Canning. 

Read: Dune Part Two review: stunning and weird

Who directed Dune: Prophecy?

The show is created by Diane Ademu-John, and the showrunner is Alison Schapker. Anna Foerster directs multiple episodes.

What’s the country of origin?

USA.

Where was Dune: Prophecy filmed?

In Hungary and Jordan.

How many episodes in this season?

Six episodes.

What’s the production company?

Max (a division of HBO), and Legendary Television.

Who are the producers and executive producers behind Dune: Prophecy?

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes including the first. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.

Where and when can I watch Dune: Prophecy?

The show will debut on Binge in November.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

