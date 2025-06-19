Donkey Kong Bananza: Everything you need to know

Nintendo has unveiled a fresh new look at Donkey Kong Bananza in a dedicated Nintendo Direct, charting a path through its many layers, a wild and unexpected story, and novel themes. This is a Donkey Kong game unlike any other, and in its first major showcase, it shined brightly.

It’s clear Nintendo is trying something very different with this adventure, breaking out Donkey Kong into an entirely new genre, complete with smashing gameplay, and a renewed sense of adventure. That said, the game also looks to pay homage to the franchise’s roots, with a variety of cool mini-games paired with a more open setting.

Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming game, and how it revamps the Donkey Kong formula.

Donkey Kong Bananza: What’s the story?

Per new details revealed in the Nintendo Direct, the events of Donkey Kong Bananza kick off when Donkey Kong encounters a young Pauline, who breaks free from imprisonment in a magical rock. Pauline is notably much younger in this adventure, compared to her appearances in other games, suggesting this could take place in an alternative Donkey Kong timeline, or that it could be a prequel of sorts.

It’s best not to think about continuity when it comes to this particular game, as it does seem to break with convention. In any case, Pauline is here, she’s a very young woman, and she’s lost in mysterious circumstances.

Donkey Kong ‘just wants bananas’ in this adventure, but tasked with the responsibility of looking after Pauline, he’ll help her find a way back home, to the ‘surface’ where she belongs. In the lore of the game, if Donkey Kong is able to reach the planet core of Ingot Isle, he’ll be granted a wish, which may help Pauline.

So, Donkey Kong and Pauline set off on a quest through layers of bedrock, where unique worlds are stacked on top of each other, down into a planet core.

Each world in Donkey Kong Bananza is a new planetary layer

Donkey Kong Bananza‘s world is entirely unique, in that individual worlds are stacked on top of each other, all representing a layer of a planet. You can smash your way through each layer, creating new terrain as you roam. Donkey Kong will primarily travel by rolling, swinging his fists, slapping the ground, tearing up the earth, swinging earth chunks, and climbing.

In his quest, he’s also encounter Golden Bananas, which are known as ‘Banandium Gems.’ As you collect these gems, you’ll gain skill points, which can be spent to unlock a variety of special abilities that will speed your journey. You’ll also find special Banandium Coins which can be traded for Banandium Gems.

Familiar faces appear as you travel

A range of familiar Donkey Kong friends will appear in Donkey Kong Bananza, with the latest showcase confirming Cranky Kong and Rambi can be found in your travels. Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong will also be around for the fun.

There are also new Kongs in this adventure, of the evil variety. They’re known as the Void Company, and it appears they’re a mining org trying to destroy the world. The Kongs of this group are: Grumpy Kong, Poppy Kong, and Void Kong.

Void Company has locked off access to the lower layers of the game’s planet, so you’ll have to defeat them in order to advance to new underground levels.

Pauline’s songs will transform Donkey Kong

Image: Nintendo

Also revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct is that Pauline will learn special songs from giant “Elders” with special Bananza abilities. By singing these songs, she will transform Donkey Kong – into Kong Banaza (a stronger form), Zebra Bananza (a zebra form with high speed), and Ostrich Bananza (a flying form that can also seemingly lay egg bombs).

Donkey Kong Bananza lets you dress up DK and Pauline

Image: Nintendo

As well as being able to transform, Donkey Kong will be able to wear special outfits and change colours by visiting Style Shops. Pauline also has cute little outfits to wear, so you can have her matching with Donkey Kong, or wearing something completely different.

Donkey Kong’s fur can be dyed. He can wear a variety of britches. He can also put on various ties. Each new item will provide benefits, such as increased swimming speed, or expanded sonar range.

Donkey Kong Bananza has two player co-op mode

As revealed in the Nintendo Direct showcase, Donkey Kong Bananza has a co-op mode which lets a second player control Pauline. You can either share controls, or use GameShare (local user or GameChat) to have another player by your side.

In this mode, Pauline can unleash ‘vocal blasts’ that appear as physical onomatopoeia, and carve a hole through the landscape.

Another mode worth mentioning is ‘DK Artist Mode’ – which is a funny little mini-game mode where you can carve and paint various items by cutting away rocks. Examples for what you can make include a fancy Donkey Kong head, a Mario head, and a slimy pizza.

We’ll learn much more about Donkey Kong Bananza in the weeks ahead, as Nintendo prepares for the game’s launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on 17 July 2025.