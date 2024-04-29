News

Disney+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on Disney+ from 29 April to 5 May 2024.
29 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno
Two young men in Tudor garb face each other with quizzical looks in a courtyard, in a still from Shardlake on Disney+.

Shardlake. Image: Disney+.

New to streaming this week

Shardlake (1 May)

Series. Drenched in mystery, suspense and deception, Shardlake is based on the internationally popular Tudor murder mystery novels by CJ Sansom. The year is 1536. Matthew Shardlake, a brilliant lawyer with an acute sense of justice, finds his life turned upside down when Thomas Cromwell, Henry Vlll’s right-hand man, sends him to the remote monastery of Scarnsea to investigate a murder, and to ultimately claim its wealth for the King. Starring Arthur Hughes, Sean Bean and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis.

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham – Season 3 (3 May)

In 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Wrexham Football Club in the hopes of creating an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After 15 painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. Will Wrexham AFC stand up to the challenge and rise again? Starring Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (4 May)

Series. A journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths.

Monsters at Work – Season 2 (5 May)

Series. Tylor Tuskmon’s journey as a Jokester and his friendship with Val face the ultimate test. When new doors of opportunity unexpectedly open at rival energy company, FearCo, Tylor’s co-workers at Monsters Inc. begin to question his loyalty. As his Laugh Floor partnership with Val is pushed to the brink, Tylor must discover where he really belongs.

Recently added

Tiger (22 April)

Documentary (2024). This film invites viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. Curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy, the cubs have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers. Directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli, Tiger is the groundbreaking culmination of 1,500 days of filming. Narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Secrets of the Octopus – Season 1 (22 April)

Documentary miniseries. They have three hearts, blue blood and can squeeze through gaps the size of their eyeballs … and that’s just the stuff we know! Some of their other secrets can be gleaned in this, um, deep dive. Starring Alex Schnell, Paul Rudd and some cephalopods.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (26 April)

A documentary miniseries on the one and only Bon Jovi, with personal videos, photos and music illuminating the singer’s life and and the band’s journey from New Jersey bars to global fame. Starring Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan and Tico Torres.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

