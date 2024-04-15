Disney+: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

We Were The Lucky Ones (17 April)

Miniseries. A Jewish family ties to reuinite – and survive – after becoming separated during World War II. This new limited series TV adaptation is based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, and inspired by a true story. Starring Joey King, Logan Lerman and Sam Woolf.

Recently added

he Greatest Hits (12 April)

Film (2024). A love story looking at how music and memory intertwine and (sometimes literally) transport us. Directed by Ned Benson and starring Lucy Boynton, David Corenswet and Retta.

Vanderpump Villa (1 April)

Vanderpump Villa. Image: Disney+.

Series. Reality TV show focusing on the the hand-picked crew of Lisa Vanderpump’s opulent French villa as they live and cooperate to satisfy each extravagant wish of their affluent visitors. Starring Lisa Vanderpump, Hannah Fouch and Priscila Ferrari.

Wish (3 April)

Animated film (2024). A musical-comedy that welcomes audiences to the kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force. Together, Asha and Star confront a formidable foe – the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico – to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Madu (29 March)

Documentary film. Aged just 12, Anthony Madu, who became an internet sensation for his dance videos, leaves everything he knows in Nigeria to study at a prestigious English ballet school for seven years. Plenty of obstacles stand in the way of Madu and his dreams.