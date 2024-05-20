News

Disney+: new films and shows streaming this week

Your guide to new films and shows to stream on Disney+ from 20 to 26 May, 2024.
20 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
New to streaming this week

The Kardashians – Season 5 (23 May)

Series. Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavours. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favourite matriarch, Kris.

The Beach Boys (24 May)

Documentary. A celebration of the legendary band that revolutionised pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with band members and other luminaries in the music business.

Recently added to Disney+

Crash – Season 1 (14 May)

2008 series. A spin-off of the Oscar-winning film about racial tensions in Los Angeles. Los Angeles citizens with vastly separate lives collide in interweaving stories of race, loss and redemption.

Uncle Samsik – Season 1 (15 May)

Read: Disney+: new shows & films streaming May 2024

Set amid the turbulent backdrop of the 1960s, the series depicts the passionate desire and bromance between Uncle Samsik, who ‘ate three meals a day even during the (Korean War),’ and super-elite Kim San, both of whom write a story of love, trust or doubt.

Queen Rock Montreal (15 May)

Concert film. The movie contains two concerts of the British rock band Queen. The first concert is their show at Montreal in November 1981, with ‘Under Pressure’ topping the charts in the UK, Queen arrived in Montreal following dates in Japan and their record-breaking tour of Latin America

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (17 May)

Documentary film. A man forms an unlikely friendship with a wild otter while living in the remote Shetland Islands. When a wild otter in desperate need of help washes up on his jetty in the remote Scottish islands of Shetland, Billy, his wife Susan, and their devoted sheepdog Jade find themselves with a unique new member of their family.

