Creative Victoria: have your say on state creative industries

The following media statement was released today by Creative Victoria and the Victorian Government:

Creative Victoria is helping to deliver two exciting Victorian Government opportunities to help shape Victoria’s creative industries – and everyone is invited to participate. You can share your ideas through our online Creative State strategy consultation and/or by completing an expression of interest to be on one of Victoria’s creative agencies boards. Both opportunities are closing next week, please read on for more information.

Creative State consultation closes 26 August

Whether you are a professional artist, a bookworm, a filmmaker or a music fan, you have until August 26 to join the hundreds of other Victorians who have shared ideas and insights that will shape the future of the state’s creative sector.

All Victorians are encouraged to go onto the Engage Victoria platform and complete a short online survey to add their perspective about what the government should prioritise for the next three years to set the stage for longer-term success in the state’s creative sector.

A discussion paper summarising current issues and opportunities facing creatives – from the rapid expansion of AI to cost of living pressures – is available and community members are also invited to make a written submission to share detailed ideas, solutions and feedback to feed into the strategy.

In keeping with the government’s commitment to First Peoples’ self-determination, in addition to the online consultation, the Creative Victoria First Peoples Direction Circle is leading a parallel process to identify best support for First Peoples creative industries.

To find out more or submit your ideas, visit: engage.vic.gov.au/creative-state-consultation

Creative industries board expressions of interest close 31 August

Creative leaders and skilled community members across Victoria from all backgrounds and walks of life are invited to express their interest in potentially joining one of Victoria’s creative industries boards. People who submit their interest will be included in a talent pool from which board appointments will be selected.

The EOI process is open to people from across the state with a passion for the creative sector and relevant experience to contribute to these boards. People do not need to have experience working for an arts organisation in order to express interest.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people of all ages, women, people with disability, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, LGBTIQA+ people and people from rural and regional Victoria are encouraged to apply.

Expressions of interest close at 11:59pm 31 August 2024. For more information visit the Join a Public Board website.