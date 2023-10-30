Binge: new shows and films streaming in November 2023

Have a Binge account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform this month.

3 Nov

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick, intent on uncovering the way to defeat The High Table.

4 Nov

Unwanted – Season 1

This new series tells the story of one of the world’s largest cruise-ships. After taking 28 shipwrecked refugees on board, the ship is taken hostage by the desperate migrants.

5 Nov

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy star in this big-screen take on the famous Italian plumber and his brother.

6 Nov

My Adventures with Superman – Season 1

Animated series in which Clark Kent builds his Superman identity while, of course, falling in love with Lois Lane.

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8

We return to the lives and dramas of six women living in Potomac, Maryland.

9 Nov

Rap Sh!t – Season 2

A female rap group from outside of Miami tries to make it in the music industry.

10 Nov

FBI – Season 5

The return of the drama series about the inner workings of the FBI’s New York office.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek star in this Steven Soderbergh film.

14 Nov

The Great British Bake Off – Season 14

Who will be Britain’s (latest) best amateur baker? The hit reality series returns.

16 Nov

Julia – Season 2

The return of Daniel Goldfarb’s series Inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her show The French Chef.

17 Nov

Pamela’s Garden of Eden – Season 2

Season 2 of the reality show starring Pamela Anderson and Brandon Lee.

30 Nov

Bookie – Season 1

Veteran bookie Danny has to adapt to a new world order with sports gambling set to be legalised. Stars comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.