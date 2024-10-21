Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

What We Do in the Shadows – Season 6 (22 Oct)

Series. In the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world. Starring Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou. Watch the trailer.

Rescue Hi-Surf – Season 1 (22 Oct)

The pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu – the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. Starring Adam Demos and Robbie Magasiva. Watch the trailer.

The Color Purple (24 Oct)

Film (2023). A woman faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood. Starring Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P Henson.

Binge: recently added

American Horror Stories – Season 3B (16 October)

Series. The second half of season three features more spooky stories, ranging from psychological thrillers to mind-boggling narratives that are sure to stay in viewers’ minds. A spin-off from the creators of the award-winning American Horror Story, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, each episode features a different horror story to capture the imaginations of the spookily minded. Starring Sierra McCormick and Paris Jackson.

Hysteria! – Season 1 (18 October)

Hysteria. Image: Binge.

Series. When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realise they can capitalise on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them. Starring Jessica Treska and Julia Bowen. Watch the trailer.

The Franchise – Season 1 (7 October)

The Franchise. Image: Binge/ HBO.

Series. The Franchise, directed by Sam Mendes, follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question – how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every screw-up has an origin story. Starring Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein and Isaac Powell. Recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl.

We’re excited about it because:

‘Flagging superhero franchises are inherently funny and tragic; we’ve always wondered what it’s like to work on a turkey – do you know it’s a failure while you’re making it, and how do you bring your best professional self to work with that sinking feeling? Also, Armando Iannucci has impeccable comedy credentials and we loved his fast-talking BBC political spoof The Thick of It, and the incredible Veep.’

Read more on ScreenHub

Superman & Lois – Season 4 (8 October)

Series. The world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist face the pressures and complexities that come with balancing work, justice, and parenthood in today’s society. Starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

Teacup – Season 1 (10 October)

Teacup. Image: Binge.

Series. From the mind of Insidious and The Conjuring, the new eight-episode series follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. Starring Yvonne Strahovski