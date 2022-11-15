Best streaming films of 2022 (that you haven’t seen) – part two

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote an article called ‘Streaming: the best films in 2022 you haven’t seen‘ in which I listed film with a box office take of $500,000 to $1m that you may have missed at the cinema this year but can now catch up with on streaming services. In this, part two of three, I’m listing the 50 films that took between $100,000 and $500,000, containing all sorts of goodies which won’t get us to the cinema but are peachy at home on the couch.

Once again I apologise for the crappy descriptions which condense responses across the net, since I have seen very few of these films.

I hope you notice that these are assured, accessible films driven by an authorial vision.

The Worst Person in the World – $484,000

Joachim Trier’s Norwegian black comedy rom-com did well at Cannes and was nominated for two Oscars, two BAFTAs and two European Film Awards.

According to Anthony Morris in ScreenHub:

This relationship-slash-coming of age drama works in large part because it doesn’t nail down it’s focus. It’s about a twenty-something woman trying to work out what she wants out of life, a mix of regret and fun and trying on identities that doesn’t put a foot wrong (even when the lead does). It also hooked critics around the world.

It is currently available with a Stan subscription and Apple TV as pay per view.

Father Stu – $450,000

Faith-driven true life story of boxer who becomes a priest. Mark Wahlberg, Jacki Weaver and Mel Gibson feature. Not loved critically.

Apple TV and Prime Video

Firestarter – $447,000

Horror film from the Stephen King book. Flames abound. Fans will recognise the Blumhouse $12m approach and the disappointing Universal release.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

Pils adventures – $441,000

French computer animation for kids about an orphan, a guard and a jester on a quest which involves saving a prince who is half chicken and half cat … reviewed only by David Stratton who thought it was forced and derivative. I don’t think he is really the audience.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

Lost Illusions – $406,000

French period drama from respected producer, director and writer Xavier Giannoli about an ambitious 19th-century provincial writer corrupted by the need for fame who foreshadows our current world of lies, corruption and literary sleaze. Based on parts one and two of Illusions purdues by Balzac, with added Depardieu and the love of honest critics.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

Queen Bees – $381,000

Comedy set among women at a retirement home, beset by their mean members who pull out horrid high school tricks and get their comeuppance. A coming-of-age film in reverse with lots of great performances, but not much else according to reviews.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, Binge, Foxtel Now.

Cyrano – $370,000

Despite Joe Wright’s direction and the performances of Peter Dinklage and Ben Mendelsohn, this musical romance based very loosely on the real writer did not bring audiences hurrying to the box office. Pity because the staging is honoured and the whole thing seems to be fun if you can loosen up and sprawl on the couch. Big time reviewers did like it. As Stephen A Russell wrote for ScreenHub:

Dinklage’s simultaneously soulful and saucy depiction shines through the strength of his limpid blue eyes. He easily carries both Cyrano’s exaggerated bravado in a crowd, and his tortured doubts when yearning silently across a self-imposed gulf that holds him apart from childhood friend Roxanne. Haley Bennet, Wright’s partner, was his co-star on stage, and joins him again in this lush adaptation.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

Studio 666 – $343,000

Musical comedy horror film about the Foo Fighters, who star in this haunted workplace satanic outburst of acting amateurism. Some reviews disdainful but others remind us to ditch our brains and revel in the fun.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, Foxtel Now, Binge

Belle – $320,000

Japanese kids anime from the expert Mamoru Hosed, honoured by critics who value its accessibility as an anime gateway.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

Full Time – $316,000

Intense battle against time as a French woman played by Laure Calamy races against a strike-paralysed Paris to find a better job … critics loved Calamy’s performance while the frustration tropes are impeccably done.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

Official Competition – $304,000

Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas’s IMDB says: ‘A wealthy businessman hires a famous filmmaker to help make a smash hit film.’ A hit with critics and audiences and a film about filmmaking to boot.

Madman on demand, Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, Fetch, Telstra TV

My Sweet Monster – $282,000

Russian kids computer animation with a princess, evil postman, friendly monster, magic water, blackmail … Fun to see a film imbued with that culture’s distinctive approach to animation.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song – $279,000

The tangled musical documentary journey of this song, record company silliness, an unexpected breakout and the strange role of Shrek, all as we contemplate the mysteries of creativity.

George Michael freedom uncut – $277,000

Documentary based on his personal reflections and account of his own journey.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

Juniper – $275,000

NZ director Matthew J. Saville unleashes Charlotte Rampling and her grandson to enjoy a literate script, fine landscapes and good gin. Solid character drama.

Prime Video and Apple TV

Lee Kernaghan: Boy From The Bush – $273,000

Kriv Stenders documentary is a music film, a travel story and a portrait of a culture.

Read: Music docs at Oz box office

Rent on Apple TV

Franklin – $267,000

Documentary fuses the original fight to save the river with a present day rafting adventure.

No streaming yet but you can host a screening with Fanfare. Very beautiful piece of important history.

The Forgiven – $264,000

Jessica Chastain, Matt Smith, Ralph Fiennes and Caleb Landry Jones in John Michael McDonagh’s moral drama in which a rich couple runs over a local in Morocco. Crits are really divided but there is humour, satire and maybe sheer tedium as well.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

Quo Vadis, Aida? – $262,000

As the Guardian says: ‘There’s a real tragic power in this almost unbearably brutal and shocking movie…’ Made by Jasmila Žbanić, this Bosnian film is about a woman trying to escape the Srebrenica Massacre with her husband and son.’

Stan, Apple TV, Google Play,, Binge, Foxtel Now, Ritz at Home.

Men – $261,000

Alex Garland SF – not loved by critics but Garland is a skilled, interesting filmmaker and a novelist to boot. He made 28 Days Later, Never Let me Go, Ex Machina and Annihilation.

Read: Men by Alex Garland – ScreenHub review

Google Play, Prime Video

Bosch & Rockit – $259,000

Australian surfing drama with Luke Hemsworth by first time feature writer-director Tyler Atkins. Excellent visuals.

Read: ‘The father-son love story you need this winter … ScreenHub review’

Google Play, Prime Video

The Kitchen Brigade – $252,000

Oh look, a French culinary comedy about a 40-year-old female sous chef who dares to dream. Burdened by arrogance, she accidentally becomes our social justice hero by cooking in a shelter for refugees. Not many reviews but this looks like fun anyway.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

Haute Couture – $238,000

A great frock film which revers the skills of craftspeople and still revels in glam. Retiring head seamstress finds young woman who steals her handbag and decides to train her instead of calling the flics. French, of course, written by Sylvie Ohayon, who is a novelist as well.

Apple TV on November 6, Google Play, maybe.

The Good Boss – $244,000

Supercharged by Javier Bardem, this Spanish workplace satire from Fernando Leon de Aranos inspired the local film awards, did some festival business and charmed most critics except the sad few with no sense of humour.

Apple TV and Google Play

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – $219,000

Jessica Chastain scored an Oscar for her portrayal of televangelist Tammy Faye as directed by Big Sick creator Michael Showalter and writer Abe Sylvia. Everyone loves her performance but critics had trouble with their dislike of the real Tammy Faye.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video. Disney+, Foxtel Now.

Book of Love – $219,000

A rom-com about writing in which a stitched up anti-sexual male British writer of romance stories discovers that his Mexican translator brings him success by spicing up the story. Sigh – they fall in lerve and we are in Mexico … with a broad audience age range etc.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, Ritz at Home

To Olivia – $211,000

Roald Dahl biopic which nobody seems to like.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

Benediction – $203,000

UK critics darling director Terence Davies in Siegried Sassoon biopic. Tough watch but respected.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

Petite Maman – $199,000

Portrait of a Lady on Fire was a fine film by French writer-director Celine Sciamma. This new film, only 72 minutes long, centres on two children, one of whom is dealing with the death of her mother and the other.. you will find out for yourself. Key critic adjectives: gemlike, pithy, intimately emotional, unsentimental, magic …

Apple TV, Google Play,

Limbo – $195,000

Ben Sharrock’s UK comedy drama about four asylum seekers, one with an Oudh, waiting for their claims to be processed from a remote Scottish island. Here’s Australian Sarah Ward. Lotta critics loved its comedy, subtlety and poignance.

SBS on Demand, Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

River – $195,000

Jen Peedom’s majestic documentary collaboration with the Australian Chamber Orchestra continues with this beautiful piece about the flow of water from mountains to the sea. Kudos to the ABC for latching on.

Read: River is a visual spectacle – ScreenHub review

ABC iView, Google Play, Prime Video

The Villa – $183,000

Convict turned residential care worker helps crew of elderly residents to escape. Veteran French director Thomas Gilou handles familiar comic material well with a consummate cast including Depardieu.

Apple TV, Prime Video and maybe Google Play

A Chiara – $178,000

Italian coming-of-age crime film, third in a series from Jonas Carpignano, ran in Cannes Directors Fortnight. As per the jury’s comments: ‘This story of the gradual empowerment of the young female character and her relationship with her father and her extended family is brilliantly structured and built. The casting of non-professionals in all of the roles works extremely well, and the imaginative sound design makes a big contribution to the appeal of the film.’

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

C’mon C’mon – $176,000

Joaquin Phoenix stars as a journalist caring for his nephew as his father has a manic episode, with a lot of clever ideas that make this look like a very good film about mental illness and how we come to terms with its impact on our families. Phoenix is a radio journalist interviewing children about the future; they feature a lot and are done with real people. Smart, huh?

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, Paramount+, Binge, Foxtel Now.

Memoria – $157,000

Latest high art film from unique sensibility of Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethaku, working with Tilda Swinton as a Scot in Colombia taken sideways in time and space on a hunt for a huge sound only she can hear. Take the time to surrender to its strange charms. As Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian says, ‘In a calmly realist, non-mystic movie language, this director really can convince you that the living and the dead, the past and the present, the terrestrial and the other, do exist side by side. Memoria is a beautiful and mysterious movie, slow cinema that decelerates your heartbeat.’

SBS on demand

Cinderella and the Little Sorcerer – $151,000

Suits small children.

Apple TV, Prime video, Google Play

Blind Ambition – $148,000

An underdog foodie documentary about four sommeliers who form their homeland Zimbabwe’s first wine tasting team to campaign to be world champions. Everyone loves this pic, throwing around the words inspirational, heartwarming, sweet-natured, feel good, a rousing immigrant story …

Stan, Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, Ritz at Home

Flee – $141,000

Animated documentary about escaping from Iran. A masterpiece in an evolving genre.

DocPlay, Stan, Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, Ritz at Home

Ali & Ava – $137,000

UK writer-director Clio Barnard is hugely respected for her tender naturalism. This film made the Cannes Directors Fortnight. About a developing connection based on music between two people dealing with messy personal and cultural problems. Also, ace performances from Claire Rushbrook and Adele Akhtar.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

Love in Bright Landscapes – $135,000

Fine Australian doc about David McComb, the frontman of The Triffids. Written and directed by Jonathan Alley; local reviewers with music connections loved it.

Google Play, Prime Video

Nowhere Special – $131,000

Dying single parent drama as John looks for a new family to take in his four year old son. Blech! I hear you think. But no, lead James Norton is a fine UK actor, it is set in Northern Island and directed by Uberto Pasolini who once produced The Full Monty. Hot approval from critics and 100% from Tomatometer.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video

The Outfit – $125,000

Mobsters threaten mild mannered tailor played by Mark Rylance in Chicago. Sounds mundane but it is made by Graham Moore, who made The Imitation Game. Technical heaven is expected.

Prime Video

Benedetta – $116,000

Paul Verhoeven and nuns. Quite good Tomatometer figure of 84%.

SBS on Demand, Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video.

Murder Party – $113,000

2007 jolly UK horror comedy. A classic rebooted.

Apple TV

Crimes of the Future – $108,000

Cronenberg and body horror. Variety says: ‘As a disease called “Accelerated Evolution Syndrome” causes unusual organs to grow inside the body of Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), his partner (Léa Seydoux) surgically removes them in front of a live audience. Needless to say, the world-building is a bit complicated!’ Unjustly dumped by audiences.

Apple TV

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – $106,000

Touching Bhutanese feature about a young teacher who wants to build a career as a singer in Australia but is posted to very remote village in the mountains. With a real yak in the classroom.

As Silvi Vann-Wall wrote for ScreenHub:

I loved this film. Beautiful scenery aside, it’s a really timeless tale about the old versus the new that everyone can relate to. The non-actor cast shines in such a way that you’d think they’d been in films for years. For many, Lunana was not only the first film they had been in, but the first film they had ever seen.

Kanopy, with your library card. Maybe Apple TV

Sundown – $104,000

Tim Roth praised for this existential escape and disappearance flick from arthouse Mexican director Michel Franco. Divides viewers but some critics plus Bong Joon-ho (The Host, Snowpiercer, Parasite) reckon it is the ants pants.

Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video