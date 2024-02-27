Apple TV+: new shows and films streaming March 2024

Have an Apple TV+ account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best new titles coming to the service in February 2024.

1 March

Napoleon

Ridley Scott’s 2023 film about the rise and fall of the infamous French Emperor and his volatile relationship with Josephine, his wife. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim.

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Series. Definitely not based on true facts – the unwitting leader of a motley crew of rogues finds himself in the midst of many wild adventures. Starring Noel Fielding, Robert Eames and Hugh Bonneville.

8 March

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy – Season 2

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy. Image: Apple TV+.

Levy is back to visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, people, and cultures.

15 March

Manhunt

Series. Charting the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and struggles to protect the ideals he stood for. Starring Tobias Menzies, Anthony Boyle and Lovie Simone.

29 March

STEVE! (martin)

First part of a two-part documentary by Morgan Neville about the actor and comedian, from his early days in stand-up to his ongoing search for personal fulfilment.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Series. For those born in the last 30 years, this new show follows the adventures of a group of cave-dwelling puppet creatures called Fraggles. For anyone older, it’s the return of Fraggle Rock!