Apple TV+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Apple TV: new this week

Smoke (27 June)

Series. A new crime drama that stars and is executive produced by Taron Egerton, created by Dennis Lehane. Reuniting the creative team behind Apple’s acclaimed hit limited drama Black Bird, Smoke stars Egerton, Jurnee Smollett, Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear, and John Leguizamo.

Inspired by true events, the series follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recently added

The Buccaneers Season 2 (18 June)

The Buccaneers Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. We’re back with a group of fun-loving young American girls who exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash.

Leighton Meester joins the cast for Season 2, where the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders – England is their home. In fact, they’re practically running the place.

All the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is.

Echo Valley (13 June)

Echo Valley. Image: Apple TV+.

Film (2025). Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney and Domhnall Gleeson star in an edge-of-your-seat thriller. Kate (Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (Sweeney) — a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate’s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else’s blood.

As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival from BAFTA Award-winning director Michael Pearce and Emmy Award-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby.

Stick (4 June)

Stick. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. A heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf. Owen Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago.

After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager).

Bono: Stories of Surrender (30 May)

Bono: Stories of Surrender. Image: Apple TV+.

Documentary. A vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically acclaimed one-man stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…

As Bono pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star.

Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the tour, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy. Watch the trailer.

Fountain of Youth (23 May)

Fountain of Youth. Image: Apple TV+

Film (2025). Guy Ritchie’s action-adventure film, starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci.

The plot follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

Murderbot (16 May)

Murderbot. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Based on Martha Wells’ best-selling, Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series The Murderbot Diaries, this is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients.

Played by Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe. Watch the trailer.