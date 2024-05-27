AMC+, Shudder & Acorn TV: new shows and films streaming this week

The Truth (Acorn TV & AMC+, 27 May)

Israeli crime series. On the day a controversial murder case is to be given a final verdict, an identical murder takes place. Young detective Racheli Zabatani must revisit the past to figure out the mysteries of the present. Starring Vanessa Dimitrova, Tyler Williams and Angelita Bushey.

Stopmotion (Shudder & AMC+, 31 May)

Film (2024). Ella Blake is a stop-motion animator who is struggling to control her demons after the loss of her overbearing mother. Suddenly alone in the world, she embarks upon the creation of a macabre new puppet film, which soon becomes the battleground for her sanity. As Ella’s mind starts to fracture, the characters in her animated film take on a terrifying life of their own, and the unleashed power of her imagination threatens to destroy her. Starring Aisling Franciosi, Tom York and Jaz Hutchins.

Added recently to AMC+ and Shudder

Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter (AMC+, 24 May)

Series. Hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji, each episode showcases a dynamic ensemble of actresses, actors, directors, songwriters and producers and delves deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies and behind-the-scenes narratives that define the industry.

Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever (Shudder & AMC+, 17 May)

Film (2024). 22-year-old medical student Emma has just taken a job as the night watch in the same forensic department where her parents were once almost killed by the famed psychopathic police inspector Wörmer. The events led to her mother’s suicide, and her father Martin has turned to tranquilisers to suppress the memories. Starring Fanny Leander Bornedal and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire – Season 2 (AMC+, 12 May)

Series. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. Starring Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian and Delainey Hayles.

Harry Wild – Season 3 (Acorn TV & AMC+, 13 May)

Harry and Fergus are hired to prove the lead singer of Ireland’s hottest boy band didn’t kill himself, find out who decapitated a woman in a busy restaurant, discover who murdered a despotic director on the set of Ireland’s leading daytime soap opera, work out how a mystery writer managed to shoot himself in a locked panic room without a gun, and more. Starring Jane Seymour and Rohan Nedd.