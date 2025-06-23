AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV+: best new shows & films streaming this week

New this week

Inside – Acorn TV & AMC+ (23 June)

Series. A gritty series set within the harsh confines of a contemporary UK prison. Based on testimonies from real-life prisoners and prison guards, the series explores the complex interplay between four central characters on both side of the law:

Kit, a ruthless gangster whose arrival will shake the already fragile balance of the unit; Barry a small-time drug dealer; Elin, a dedicated female prison officer; and George, a privileged young man with an addiction.

Recently added

The Stylist – Shudder & AMC+ (16 June)

The Stylist. Image: Arrow Films. Streaming on AMC+/ Shudder.

Film (2020). A lonely hair stylist becomes obsessed with the lives of her clients and descends into a murderous madness.

Starring Najarra Townsend, Brea Grant and Jennifer Seward. Watch the trailer.

Hell Motel – Shudder & AMC+ (17 June)

Series. From the creators of Slasher, this all-new horror anthology series sees a group of ten true-crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder.

History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows exponentially more gruesome than the original with each kill.

Starring Eric McCormack.

The Rule of Jenny Pen – Shudder & AMC+ (20 June)

The Rule of Jenny Pen. Image: Galaxy Pictures. Streaming on AMC+/ Shudder.

Film (2025). Arrogant Judge Stefan Mortensen suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralysed and confined to a retirement home.

There, Mortensen clashes with a seemingly gentle resident named Dave Crealy who is actually secretly terrorisng the home with a sadistic game called ‘The Rule of Jenny Pen’ while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty.

Starring Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow.

The Feud – Acorn TV & AMC+ (9 June)

The Feud. Image: Acorn TV/ AMC+.

Miniseries. Emma, her husband John and their daughter lead an apparently idyllic life on Shelbury Drive. They share a close bond with their friendly neighbours, Sonia and Alan, and have a soft spot for the eccentric older couple Derek and Barbara, whose son mysteriously vanished years ago.

But when Emma makes the seemingly harmless decision to build a kitchen extension, her world slowly unravels. What begins as a simple home improvement, spirals into a chilling journey of obsession, paranoia, and long-buried secrets that ripple through the lives of everyone on the street.

Starring Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones and Amy Nuttall. Watch the trailer.

Comic Book Men – AMC+ (12 June)

Series. This unscripted show follow’s the antics in Kevin Smith’s comic shop Secret Stash. The staff and customers geek out over mind-blowing pop culture artefacts and the legends behind them.

Leading the crew behind the Secret Stash counter are moody manager Walt, uber-nerd Mike, career slacker Bryan and Ming, the shop’s go-to whipping boy.

Relative Secrets – Acorn TV & AMC+ (2 June)

Relative Secrets. Image: AMC+/ Acorn TV.

Series. All-new unscripted series hosted by acclaimed actress Jane Seymour. Part true-crime and part genealogy, each episode will investigate an everyday American family’s darkest mystery, aiming both to solve the mystery and explore how it shapes that family today.

Colourful characters, rich cultural context and dramatic twists and turns abound in every tale, each of which connects the American family to their UK heritage.

Starring Jane Seymour. Watch the trailer.

Boglands – AMC+ and Acorn TV (26 May)

Boglands. Image: AMC+/ Acorn TV.

Series. In an isolated village in the northwest of Ireland, with its own laws and codes of conduct, a murder investigation begins when police officer Conall Ó Súilleabháin’s missing mother, Sabine, is discovered buried in the bog after 15-years missing.

Conall is forbidden from working the case but that’s not going to stop him. Meanwhile, a young journalist, Ciara-Kate, decides to produce a podcast about the case.

*Gaelic-language with subtitles. Watch the trailer.