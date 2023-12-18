ABC iview: new shows streaming in January 2024

Here’s your guide to the best new shows and films coming to ABC iview in January.

1 Jan

Best Interests

A family faces a choice no parent wants to make. When your child is desperately ill, who decides what happens next? Heartbreaking drama with Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen.

Changing Ends – Season 1

A comedy sitcom based on British comedian Alan Carr’s life in Northampton in the 1980s growing up as the son of a fourth division football manager.

Planet Lulin – Season 1

Planet Lulin. Image: ABC.

Lulin wasn’t expecting to get alien powers or have intergalactic invaders crash the school science comp, but hey, grade six always has a few surprises.

McCartney 321

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare, in-depth, one on one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist.

2 Jan

A Symphonic Odyssey With Professor Brian Cox

Explore the universe with Professor Brian Cox and the Sydney Symphony as science and music combine at the Sydney Opera House.

4 Jan

Grand Designs Transformations – Season 1

Remarkable stories, gripping drama, tips and takeaways and beautiful reveals, Grand Designs Transformations is an inspiring series that reflects the best of contemporary Australian design.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific

The second part of Martin Clunes’ Pacific adventure, meeting people and getting to know about their lives, cultures and stories.

8 Jan

The Search for the Palace Letters

This documentary tells the story of Professor Jenny Hocking, the historian who took on the Australian Government and HM Queen Elizabeth II in a landmark legal battle – and won.

9 Jan

Back Roads – Season 10

Take the road less travelled and visit some of the small towns and communities that make Australia special. Heather Ewart and guest presenters return to discover more remarkable stories and inspiring people you’ll never forget.

Australia’s Open

Every January, the Australian Open commands global attention, but when off-court drama steals the show, Australia itself becomes part of the spectacle.

14 Jan

Darby & Joan

Former cop Jack Darby & English nurse Joan Kirkhope collide in the outback & become entangled in a string of mysteries. Forming an unlikely investigative duo, they quickly realise the greatest mystery they face is each other.

Total Control – Season 3

Total Control. Image: ABC.

Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths return in the final series of Total Control. Kingmaker, Alex Irving, is at the centre of power in the nation’s capital but what she’s about to discover will test her like never before.

Muster Dogs – Season 2

Five Australian Border Collie puppies set out into the world to meet their new owners, establishing a lifelong bond as they take their first steps to becoming a Champion Muster Dog.

23 Jan

Earth

Narrated by Chris Packham and brought to life by mesmerising visual effects, Earth takes us back to a time when the sky and the seas were sepia-tinted, and giant fungi dominated the landscape.

26 Jan

Australia Day Live

As the sun sets on our national day, the Australia Day Live concert from the Sydney Opera House forecourt showcases musical performances from our nation’s best talent.

29 Jan

Nemesis

Nemesis. Image: ABC.

This three-part ABC NEWS docuseries will take you inside nine years of Coalition government under Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison in a revealing tale of politics, ambition and power.