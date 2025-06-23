ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Break It Down: The Raygun Phenomenon (23 June)

Australian Story. When Australian academic and B-girl Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn crashed out of the Paris Olympics in the first round of the breaking event she became a cultural flashpoint, inspiring countless memes, heated debate and a torrent of online abuse. And in the months that followed, she continued to confound public opinion.

Nearly a year since her infamous routine, with its questionable athleticism and imitations of kangaroos and sprinklers, Australian Story examines the Raygun phenomenon to try to understand why it created such a storm and why Gunn remains such a polarising figure.

There was criticism of Raygun’s routine from the outset, both at home and abroad. Some Australians were embarrassed that the nation’s record medal haul at the Olympics was overshadowed by Raygun’s performance while those in the country where breaking originated thought her performance was insulting amateurish and culturally insensitive.

Australian Story spoke to a range of commentators and sporting figures to make sense of this confounding cultural moment and ask what it says about us as Australians. (Rachael Gunn declined an invitation to be involved.)

23 June, 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview

Four Corners: Diddy: In Plain Sight

For years, serious abuse allegations followed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, so how did his empire continue to grow?

With the music mogul now on trial for alleged sex trafficking, Diddy: In Plain Sight pulls back the curtain on the world he built, and the people who helped protect it.

Directed by Gussy Sakula-Barry for broadcaster Channel 4, this is a compelling and unflinching documentary about power, protection and the cost of looking the other way.

23 June at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

The Next Step Season 10 (27 June)

Series. The Next Step’s ‘A-Troupe’ have proven their worth as champions, but when a new competition puts their reputation on the line, the dancers must give everything they’ve got to defend their legacy and save their studio.

Grantchester Season 10 (28 June)

Series. Alphy’s really found a home in Grantchester. In Geordie too, he’s found a best friend and his intellectual equal. Love proves more elusive, until a case throws him in the path of a romance. But before he can let anyone else in, he must confront truths about himself.

Starring James Norton, Robson Green and Morven Christie. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: recently added

Forget Me Not – Jim Rogers (16 June)

In this Australian Story, we meet Jim Rogers, whi thought Alzheimer’s was an old-person’s disease … until he was diagnosed at the age of 55, becoming one of 29,000 Australians living with younger-onset dementia.

A larger-than-life character with the gift of the gab, Jim was never going to take his diagnosis quietly. Now he’s being hailed as the ‘pin-up boy’ for dementia.

Four Corners: Submerged (16 June)

As the US launches a review into AUKUS, Four Corners examines the future of the $368 billion submarine deal.

Reporter Mark Willacy and the Four Corners team travel to Washington, DC to speak with key players inside the Congress and the defence community.

Jane Austen: Rise Of A Genius (16 June)

Series. The surprising story of how a self-taught young woman from a small English village defied the odds in eighteenth-century England, to become one of our most important and best-loved writers. ane Austen is timeless, but the 250th anniversary of her birth this year is the perfect moment to reflect on her extraordinary achievement.

Joanna Lumley’s Danube (19 June)

Series. Joanna Lumley embarks on a rip-roaring adventure across the heart of Europe following the most international river in the world, the Danube. From source to sea, Joanna will be tracking the river from its origins beneath the pines of Germany’s Black Forest all the way to the Black Sea.

George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations (13 June)

Series. How do you turn a building that was never intended for domestic use into a welcoming home? In this uplifting series, George Clarke breathes new life into industrial, commercial and agri-cultural buildings.

Bay Of Fires Season 2 (15 June)

Series. Mystery Bay’s year long experiment with free-range capitalism comes to a jarring halt and Stella is forced to realise that being the new Queen of Mystery Bay isn’t all it’s cracked up to be – especially when it involves doing business with major drug dealers… Stella learns that, to survive, she must become everything she hates. Watch the trailer.

Walking With Dinosaurs (3 June)

Series. Narrated by award-winning actor Bertie Carvel, Walking With Dinosaurs is a captivating reimagining of the beloved factual series 25 years after it first stomped across our screens to critical and audience acclaim.

This new series produced by the award-winning BBC Studios Science Unit, will showcase the lives of six incredible dinosaurs like never before. Watch the trailer.