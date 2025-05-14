10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

As the days grow shorter and the nights cooler, there’s no better time to explore the latest cinematic gems that have landed on Australian streaming platforms.

This week’s selection offers haunting horror tales and classic comedies, poignant dramas and international masterpieces.

Whether you’re in the mood for a chilling fairy tale, a romantic escapade, or a deep dive into human resilience, these ten films promise to captivate and entertain.

1. The Ugly Stepsister (2025, Shudder)

The Ugly Stepsister. Image: Shudder. Films just added to streaming

Director : Emilie Blichfeldt

: Emilie Blichfeldt Cast : Lea Myren, Thea Sofie Loch Næss, Ane Dahl Torp, Flo Fagerli

: Lea Myren, Thea Sofie Loch Næss, Ane Dahl Torp, Flo Fagerli Country : Norway/Poland/Sweden/Denmark

: Norway/Poland/Sweden/Denmark Genre : Body Horror

: Body Horror Runtime: 105 minutes

Synopsis:

A dark reimagining of the Cinderella tale, this body horror film follows Elvira, who competes against her beautiful stepsister in a gruesome battle for beauty.

Why watch it?

For fans of twisted fairy tales and visceral horror, this film offers a unique and chilling experience. Watch the trailer.

2. Chungking Express (1994, Apple TV)

Chungking Express. Image: Sharmill Films. Films just added to streaming

Director : Wong Kar-wai

: Wong Kar-wai Cast : Takeshi Kaneshiro, Brigitte Lin, Tony Leung, Faye Wong

: Takeshi Kaneshiro, Brigitte Lin, Tony Leung, Faye Wong Country : Hong Kong

: Hong Kong Genre : Romantic Drama

: Romantic Drama Runtime: 102 minutes

Synopsis:

An anthology film comprising two stories about lovesick Hong Kong policemen dealing with heartbreak and unexpected encounters.

Why watch it?

A visually stunning and emotionally resonant film that captures the essence of urban loneliness and fleeting connections. Watch the trailer.

3. The Importance of Being Earnest (1952, SBS On Demand)

The Importance of Being Earnest. Image: Vanguard Media. Films just added to streaming.

Director : Anthony Asquith

: Anthony Asquith Cast : Michael Redgrave, Michael Denison, Edith Evans

: Michael Redgrave, Michael Denison, Edith Evans Country : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Genre : Comedy

: Comedy Runtime: 95 minutes

Synopsis:

A faithful adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s play, this film satirizes Victorian society through mistaken identities and witty banter.

Why watch it?

This version of The Importance of Being Earnest is a faithful, delightful comedy that showcases Wilde’s sharp wit and timeless humor. Watch the trailer.

4. Four Nights of a Dreamer (1971, MUBI)

Four Nights of a Dreamer. Image: Artificial Eye. Films just added to streaming

Director : Robert Bresson

: Robert Bresson Cast : Guillaume des Forêts, Isabelle Weingarten

: Guillaume des Forêts, Isabelle Weingarten Country : France

: France Genre : Romantic Drama

: Romantic Drama Runtime: 87 minutes

Synopsis:

A dreamy tale of a young painter who meets a woman contemplating suicide, leading to four nights of deep conversations and emotional connection.

Why watch it?

Four Nights of a Dreamer is a poetic exploration of love and loneliness, characteristic of Bresson’s minimalist style. Watch the trailer.

5. High Plains Drifter (1973, Netflix)

High Plains Drifter. Image: Universal Pictures. Films just added to streaming.

Director : Clint Eastwood

: Clint Eastwood Cast : Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom, Mariana Hill

: Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom, Mariana Hill Country : USA

: USA Genre : Western

: Western Runtime: 105 minutes

Synopsis:

A mysterious stranger arrives in a corrupt frontier town, delivering justice in his own ruthless way.

Why watch it?

Eastwood’s directorial prowess shines in this gritty and atmospheric Western. Watch the trailer.

6. Peter and the Farm (2016, Tubi)

Peter and the Farm. Image: Tubi. Films just added to streaming.

Director : Tony Stone

: Tony Stone Cast : Peter Dunning

: Peter Dunning Country : USA

: USA Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Runtime: 91 minutes.

Synopsis:

An intimate portrait of Peter Dunning, a reclusive Vermont farmer grappling with his past and the challenges of rural life.

Why watch it?

This doco is a raw and unfiltered look into the complexities of solitude, aging, and perseverance. Watch the trailer.

7. Petite Maman (2021, SBS On Demand)

Petite Maman. Image: Madman Entertainment . Films just added to streaming.

Director : Céline Sciamma

: Céline Sciamma Cast : Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz

: Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz Country : France

: France Genre : Drama/Fantasy

: Drama/Fantasy Runtime: 72 minutes.

Synopsis:

After her grandmother’s death, 8-year-old Nelly meets a girl her age in the woods, leading to a magical exploration of grief and connection.

Why watch it?

Sciamma’s film about motherhood is a tender and imaginative film that beautifully captures the nuances of childhood and loss. Watch the trailer.

8. The Ballad of Narayama (1958, Apple TV)

The Ballad of Narayama. Image: Criterion Collection. Films just added to streaming.

Director : Keisuke Kinoshita

: Keisuke Kinoshita Cast : Kinuyo Tanaka, Teiji Takahashi

: Kinuyo Tanaka, Teiji Takahashi Country : Japan

: Japan Genre : Drama

: Drama Runtime: 98 minutes

Synopsis:

Set in a remote village, the film portrays the tradition of carrying the elderly to a mountain to die, focusing on a 70-year-old woman’s journey.

Why watch it?

The Ballad of Narayama is a poignant exploration of aging, tradition, and sacrifice, rendered with theatrical flair. Watch the trailer.

9. The Big City (1963, Apple TV)

The Big City. Image: Janus Films/The Criterion Collection. Films just added to streaming.

Director : Satyajit Ray

: Satyajit Ray Cast : Madhabi Mukherjee, Anil Chatterjee

: Madhabi Mukherjee, Anil Chatterjee Country : India

: India Genre : Drama

: Drama Runtime: 131 minutes

Synopsis:

A housewife in Calcutta takes up a job as a saleswoman, challenging societal norms and her family’s expectations.

Why watch it?

This film presents a compelling narrative on women’s empowerment and societal change in South Asia in the 1960s, masterfully directed by Satyajit Ray. Watch the trailer.

10. I, Tonya (2017, Prime Video)

I, Tonya. Image: Transmission Films. Films just added to streaming.

Director : Craig Gillespie

: Craig Gillespie Cast : Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney

: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney Country : USA

: USA Genre : Biographical Drama

: Biographical Drama Runtime: 119 minutes

Synopsis:

A darkly comedic portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding’s life, focusing on her involvement in the 1994 attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.

Why watch it?

I, Tonya is a riveting and unconventional biopic that delves into the complexities of fame and infamy. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: 4 best new films to stream this week