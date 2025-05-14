10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

As the days grow shorter and the nights cooler, there’s no better time to explore the latest cinematic gems that have landed on Australian streaming platforms.
This week’s selection offers haunting horror tales and classic comedies, poignant dramas and international masterpieces.
Whether you’re in the mood for a chilling fairy tale, a romantic escapade, or a deep dive into human resilience, these ten films promise to captivate and entertain.
Great films just added to streaming at a glance:
1. The Ugly Stepsister (2025, Shudder)
- Director: Emilie Blichfeldt
- Cast: Lea Myren, Thea Sofie Loch Næss, Ane Dahl Torp, Flo Fagerli
- Country: Norway/Poland/Sweden/Denmark
- Genre: Body Horror
- Runtime: 105 minutes
Synopsis:
A dark reimagining of the Cinderella tale, this body horror film follows Elvira, who competes against her beautiful stepsister in a gruesome battle for beauty.
Why watch it?
For fans of twisted fairy tales and visceral horror, this film offers a unique and chilling experience. Watch the trailer.
2. Chungking Express (1994, Apple TV)
- Director: Wong Kar-wai
- Cast: Takeshi Kaneshiro, Brigitte Lin, Tony Leung, Faye Wong
- Country: Hong Kong
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 102 minutes
Synopsis:
An anthology film comprising two stories about lovesick Hong Kong policemen dealing with heartbreak and unexpected encounters.
Why watch it?
A visually stunning and emotionally resonant film that captures the essence of urban loneliness and fleeting connections. Watch the trailer.
3. The Importance of Being Earnest (1952, SBS On Demand)
- Director: Anthony Asquith
- Cast: Michael Redgrave, Michael Denison, Edith Evans
- Country: United Kingdom
- Genre: Comedy
- Runtime: 95 minutes
Synopsis:
A faithful adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s play, this film satirizes Victorian society through mistaken identities and witty banter.
Why watch it?
This version of The Importance of Being Earnest is a faithful, delightful comedy that showcases Wilde’s sharp wit and timeless humor. Watch the trailer.
4. Four Nights of a Dreamer (1971, MUBI)
- Director: Robert Bresson
- Cast: Guillaume des Forêts, Isabelle Weingarten
- Country: France
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 87 minutes
Synopsis:
A dreamy tale of a young painter who meets a woman contemplating suicide, leading to four nights of deep conversations and emotional connection.
Why watch it?
Four Nights of a Dreamer is a poetic exploration of love and loneliness, characteristic of Bresson’s minimalist style. Watch the trailer.
5. High Plains Drifter (1973, Netflix)
- Director: Clint Eastwood
- Cast: Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom, Mariana Hill
- Country: USA
- Genre: Western
- Runtime: 105 minutes
Synopsis:
A mysterious stranger arrives in a corrupt frontier town, delivering justice in his own ruthless way.
Why watch it?
Eastwood’s directorial prowess shines in this gritty and atmospheric Western. Watch the trailer.
6. Peter and the Farm (2016, Tubi)
- Director: Tony Stone
- Cast: Peter Dunning
- Country: USA
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 91 minutes.
Synopsis:
An intimate portrait of Peter Dunning, a reclusive Vermont farmer grappling with his past and the challenges of rural life.
Why watch it?
This doco is a raw and unfiltered look into the complexities of solitude, aging, and perseverance. Watch the trailer.
7. Petite Maman (2021, SBS On Demand)
- Director: Céline Sciamma
- Cast: Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz
- Country: France
- Genre: Drama/Fantasy
- Runtime: 72 minutes.
Synopsis:
After her grandmother’s death, 8-year-old Nelly meets a girl her age in the woods, leading to a magical exploration of grief and connection.
Why watch it?
Sciamma’s film about motherhood is a tender and imaginative film that beautifully captures the nuances of childhood and loss. Watch the trailer.
8. The Ballad of Narayama (1958, Apple TV)
- Director: Keisuke Kinoshita
- Cast: Kinuyo Tanaka, Teiji Takahashi
- Country: Japan
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 98 minutes
Synopsis:
Set in a remote village, the film portrays the tradition of carrying the elderly to a mountain to die, focusing on a 70-year-old woman’s journey.
Why watch it?
The Ballad of Narayama is a poignant exploration of aging, tradition, and sacrifice, rendered with theatrical flair. Watch the trailer.
9. The Big City (1963, Apple TV)
- Director: Satyajit Ray
- Cast: Madhabi Mukherjee, Anil Chatterjee
- Country: India
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 131 minutes
Synopsis:
A housewife in Calcutta takes up a job as a saleswoman, challenging societal norms and her family’s expectations.
Why watch it?
This film presents a compelling narrative on women’s empowerment and societal change in South Asia in the 1960s, masterfully directed by Satyajit Ray. Watch the trailer.
10. I, Tonya (2017, Prime Video)
- Director: Craig Gillespie
- Cast: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney
- Country: USA
- Genre: Biographical Drama
- Runtime: 119 minutes
Synopsis:
A darkly comedic portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding’s life, focusing on her involvement in the 1994 attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.
Why watch it?
I, Tonya is a riveting and unconventional biopic that delves into the complexities of fame and infamy. Watch the trailer.
ScreenHub: 4 best new films to stream this week