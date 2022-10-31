Want to be an interactive producer? Aly Zhang says ‘craft an online presence’

Aly Zhang is an Australian born Chinese multidisciplinary creative – meaning she has her fingers in all sorts of content pies, whether that be acting, making music, smashing out complicated martial arts moves, or producing short films. She currently works as an Interactive Producer at design studio FutureLabs, and her latest film First Chair screened at this year’s Melbourne International Film Festival.

Aly took some time out from her busy schedule to chat to ScreenHub about what she does as a producer, and how you can do it too.

Hi Aly, can you tell us a bit about who you are and what you do?

I’m a multidisciplinary creative working as a producer at an Experience Design and Media Studio where we use creative technology to interact with cultural institutions and brands. The company is called FutureLabs, and we’ve created Cannes winning campaigns. Every day we try to stretch the limits of what we can do. I’m also a performer and content creator in my downtime. It’s amazing to think that everything we create has never been created before, whether that’s on a large or small scale.

What does being an interactive producer and multidisciplinary creative involve?

As an interactive producer, I coordinate projects, manage teams, scout resources, and liaise with key clients. It requires skills in multimedia production, live performance, commercial arenas, and technology design along with the ability to communicate well with others. I find as a producer my work is very varied because it’s often about problem solving; every day I’m gaining more interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary knowledge and experience.

How did you get involved in this line of work?

I always wanted to work in a creative endeavour. As an only child I loved stories, whether that was from books, films, theatre, or playing make believe. That you can evoke such deep connections to creations is such a power to behold. I wasn’t sure how I could make headway at first, I didn’t know anyone in my family who was working in a creative setting … I didn’t know if it was even possible at that point.

I thought the best place to start was to arm myself with a directly corresponding degree, so I went to drama school doing a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the Beijing Film Academy, then film school with a Master of Fine Arts (Film and Television) at the Victorian College of the Arts. I figured having specialised degrees would give me a solid foundation from which to add other skills to and round out my overall capabilities.

During my time at university, I was also involved in clubs, societies, extra curricular activities and part time and freelance work, so I added those skills, outputs and experiences into my knowledge, and from there, I could present my employability in the creative fields. The different artistic skills I’ve practiced have informed other areas of the creative process, so it turns out being a bit of a jack of all trades has worked out well for me!

What piece of advice or philosophy has held you in good stead throughout your life and/ or career?

Having respect for yourself and others will always serve you well. For yourself, knowing when it’s time to leave a toxic environment or rejecting someone else’s behaviour is really crucial for mental health. For others, treat them how you would like to be treated. Skills can be taught and learnt, but how well you behave towards others will often be the deciding factor in why people want to spend time with you or work with you.

What’s your top tip for anyone wanting to develop in this field or get their foot in the door?

The hardest part of getting into any industry is landing that first job – to that end I would say that crafting at least one online presence (e.g. website, LinkedIn or Instagram) that showcases your experience in the field is vital. If you can’t find someone willing to give you work, then try to create opportunities for yourself, even if it’s unpaid at first (and then taper off free work once you’ve established yourself).

Experience in any field yields learning opportunities, and you’ll find that those skills are transferable to other fields too, such as your communication and time management skills. Often hobbies can turn into a career if you market yourself correctly and show you’ve put time and effort into them. Once you’re in, work hard, be respectful, give things a try and be willing to learn new skills!

What’s next for you?

I plan to work as a producer for a while. But I’ve been a film producer, director, writer, musician, actor and teacher, and there are so many ways of working as a creator, I wouldn’t want to stay in one line of work just yet! Some long term ambitions of mine are to write a series of books, and perhaps help turn that into a film or television series.

I’d also like to write more generally, learn more music composing (I’m a classical trained pianist, but I can’t compose at all) and continue to help my team at our company achieve their goals.

You can find more of Aly Zhang’s work at her website.

