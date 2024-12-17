White Lotus Season 3 first look, with Parker Posey and Lisa from Blackpink

The White Lotus Season 3 will see a new cast of terrible Americans behaving badly at a luxury resort, this time in Thailand, with the requisite upstairs-downstairs intrigues with locals, and of course a murder thrown in as we follow he exploits of guests and employees over the span of a week.

Season 3 of The White Lotus, the Emmy Award-winning HBO social satire written, created and directed by Mike White, will premiere on Binge in Australia on 17 February 2025 with eight new episodes.

A teaser trailer and list of key cast in the new ensemble has just been released. They include Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and Michelle Monahan, with Natasha Rothwell returning after Season 2 as the resort’s spa manager and masseuse.

Lalisa Manobal, the rapper known as Lisa and the only Thai member of the K-pop group Blackpink, also makes her acting debut as a White Lotus staff member.

‘Everyone runs from pain towards pleasure,’ says a Buddhist monk in the trailer. ‘But they get there only to find more pain.’ The commodification of eastern spirituality will be a theme.

Parker Posey delivers a line that sounds like classic Parker Posey comedy: ‘Somebody stole my Lorazepam. I’m going to have to drink myself to sleep.’

Trailer for The White Lotus – Season 3

Key cast and characters in The White Lotus Season 3

Leslie Bibb as Kate – one of three long-time friends on a girls’ trip after not having seen each other for a while.

Carrie Coon as Laurie – one of three long-time friends on a girls’ trip after not having seen each other for a while.

Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett– a rugged man with a chip on his shoulder, traveling with his girlfriend Chelsea.

Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff – a college senior and middle child to Timothy and Victoria Ratliff, Piper is a religion studies major.

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff – a wealthy businessman vacationing with his wife and three children.

Lalisa Manobal as Mook – one of the health mentors for guests staying at The White Lotus.

Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn – one of three long-time friends on a girls’ trip after not having seen each other for a while.

Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff – Timothy and Victoria Ratliff’s youngest, a high school senior.

Lek Patravadi as Sritala – one of the owners of The White Lotus and the visionary behind its wellness program.

Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff – vacationing with her husband and three children.

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda – spa manager from The White Lotus in Hawaii.

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon Ratliff – the eldest son of Timothy and Victoria Ratliff, Saxon works for his father’s successful company.

Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok – a security guard at The White Lotus.

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea – a free-spirit, traveling with her on-edge older boyfriend Rick.

As reported by The Guardian, HBO partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to support production and promotion of Season 3, which filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, as well as locations in Phuket and Bangkok. While there were plans for Season 3 to be set in Japan, White apparently switched to Thailand after being offered a 30 per cent tax rebate by the Thai government.

ScreenHub: White Lotus Season 2 review: trouble in paradise

The first instalment of the breakout hit series, which premiered July 2021, was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations and ten wins, the most wins of any program that year including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, while the second season, which premiered in 2022, was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and five wins.

Viewers can catch up on the first and second seasons of The White Lotus on Binge ahead of the Season 3 premiere on 17 February.