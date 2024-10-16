Slow Horses Season 6 announced by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has announced a new, six-episode Season 6 for its darkly comedic spy drama Slow Horses.

The Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series stars Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, who has been honoured with Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations for his performance as the beloved, irascible Jackson Lamb.

The Slow Horses season four finale premiered earlier this month on Apple TV+.

‘Audiences around the world have fallen in love with Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure,’ said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+.

A spokesperson for Apple TV+ said:

‘Slow Horses has been celebrated as “undoubtedly the best spy series on television,” a “truly epic espionage thriller” that is “utterly brilliant” and just “so damn good.” Hailed as “darkly funny and tighter than the buttons on Lamb’s sauce-stained shirt,” the series features “a fully realised world, superb script, a stellar cast all at the top of their game and a lot of great action,” that “gets better and better.” All four seasons of “Slow Horses” hold a Certified Fresh score, with two seasons receiving a rare, perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, as the series continues to receive global accolades from critics and fans alike.’

Slow Horses. Image: Apple TV+.

Slow Horses: Season 6

Season 6 sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

The darkly humorous espionage drama follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the ‘brilliant but cantankerous’ leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, BAFTA Award nominee Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Joanna Scanlan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Adam Randall, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and Gary Oldman serving as executive producers. Season 6 is adapted for television by co-executive producer Gaby Chiappe, with Adam Randall returning to direct.

The first four seasons of Slow Horses are currently streaming on Apple TV+, and Season 5was announced earlier this year.

Streaming on Apple TV+ in October

11 October

Disclaimer

Series. Billed as a ‘gripping psychological thriller in seven chapters’ and written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, this series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realise she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. Starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

The Last of the Sea Women

Documentary. An extraordinary band of feisty grandmother warriors wage a spirited battle against vast oceanic threats. Often called real-life mermaids, the haenyeo divers of South Korea’s Jeju Island are renowned for centuries of diving to the ocean floor – without oxygen – to harvest seafood for their livelihood. Today, with most haenyeo now in their 60s, 70s and 80s, their traditions and way of life are in imminent danger. This documentary feature is produced by Malala Yousafzai’s Extracurricular and produced and directed by Peabody Award nominee Sue Kim.

16 October

Shrinking – Season 2

Series. This series follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

25 October

Before

Series. An atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller following Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn, encounters a troubled young boy, Noah, who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens. Starring Billy Crystal, Judith Light, Jacobi Jupe and Rosie Perez.

